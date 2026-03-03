403
Community Choice Aggregation Program To Commence In Laconia, NH For Residents And Small Businesses
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The City of Laconia and Freedom Energy Logistics (“Freedom Energy”) announced today, beginning April 1, 2026, that local residents and small business owners on electric default service can join Laconia's Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program at $0.10286 per kWh through October 31, 2026. Direct Energy Services, LLC ("Direct Energy") will serve as the electricity supplier.
Eversource's six-month default rate is $0.11303 per kWh from February 1 to July 31, 2026. Laconia's CCA program offers savings of $0.01017 per kWh.
In preparation for Laconia's CCA roll-out, the City and Freedom Energy will hold an Information Session on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 6:00pm at City Hall in the Armand A. Bolduc City Council Chamber, located at 45 Beacon Street East, Laconia. Informational materials will also be available on the City's website, Freedom Energy's Laconia CCA website, as well as at City Hall.
“The implementation of Laconia's CCA program enables the community to collectively purchase electricity, providing residents and businesses with access to more stable and competitive rates compared to what they are currently paying,” said Kirk Beatie, City Manager for Laconia.“In November 2024, the City's Aggregation Committee conducted two public hearings concerning the Plan, which was subsequently approved by the City Council on February 10, 2025. The City is now pleased to introduce the CCA, offering potential savings for residents and small businesses amid persistent volatility in state energy prices. This initiative leverages the collective purchasing power of the community to enhance affordability, transparency, and local control in energy decision-making.”
Laconia is one of twelve New Hampshire communities receiving CCA services from Freedom Energy, and it is among four local communities launching Community Choice Aggregation programs this spring. To date, CCA programs have enabled municipalities to help stabilize costs, promote price transparency, and foster local economic development in communities.
“Laconia's CCA program is poised to lower ratepayer costs compared to current Eversource rates in the short-term and provide greater price stability over time,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO, Freedom Energy.“We've seen these CCA programs deliver significant cost savings to residents and businesses while supporting affordability, which we believe will provide the Laconia community with some peace of mind as residents and small business owners continue to navigate rising prices and costs.”
Laconia residents will receive notices in the mail beginning in mid-February and have 30 days to opt out of the new CCA program; otherwise, they will be switched from Eversource to the Laconia CCA program. Any resident that does not opt out can still switch at any time without fees or penalties. Those already using a third-party electricity supplier will not be impacted. Laconia aggregation customers will continue to be customers of Eversource for the delivery of their electricity, and any issue with metering, billing or a power outage should still be directed to Eversource utilities. Aggregation customers will continue to be billed by Eversource.
About Community Choice Aggregation
CCA offers significant benefits to residents and small businesses by pooling the purchasing power of the community to secure competitive electricity rates and greater choice in energy supply. Through CCA, municipalities can help stabilize costs, promote price transparency, and foster local economic development. Additionally, CCAs often provide access to greener energy options, supporting sustainability initiatives and empowering communities to advance their renewable energy goals. By enabling local control over energy procurement, CCA programs can create long-term value and resilience for participants while enhancing the community's capacity to respond to changing market conditions.
About Freedom Energy Logistics
Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom's team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play's Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit .
