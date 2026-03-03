Nexity: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital - February 2026
|Information cut-off date
| Total number
of shares
| Net total number of
voting rights
| 28 February 2026
| 56,129,724
|Total gross
|56,129,724
|Net total
|55,698,282
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 3 March 2026
Attachment
-
2026_03_03 - Monthly disclosure of voting rights and shares - February 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment