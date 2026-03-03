Denver-Based Vannin Chief Of Staff Sponsors Transform 2026: March 23-25, 2026, At The Wynn Las Vegas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vannin Chief of Staff a premier talent partner, specific to roles supporting the Office of the CEO, announces they are a sponsor of Transform 2026: March 23-25, 2026, at the Wynn Las Vegas. In addition, Keziah Wonstolen, CEO of Vannin Chief of Staff will be speaking on a panel at the event.

Transform 2026, is a conference where forward-thinking leaders unite to reimagine the future of "people + work." As AI and global shifts redefine how we lead and grow, Transform 2026 brings together visionary leaders to design people-first organizations that turn new intelligence into productivity and trust.

With over 4,000 attendees, 100 investors, 500 startups, and 350 world-class speakers representing 50 countries, the event promises to be a significant gathering for industry transformation. Vannin is proud to be a sponsor of the event and participate in a focused workshop about structuring high impact Chief of Staff mandates.

Vannin Chief of Staff partnered with Virginie Raphael, Founder and Managing Partner of FullCircle, to lead a focused workshop on the evolving Chief of Staff mandate within a changing talent landscape. Together, they will explore how organizations can structure the role to accelerate decision velocity, strengthen executive alignment, and drive measurable impact across PE backed and enterprise environments. The session reinforced a core Vannin principle: when the Chief of Staff mandate is clear, structured, and accountable, execution becomes a competitive advantage.

Transform's mission is to deliver a people-driven thought leadership ecosystem that engages their community through numerous channels all year long.

About Vannin Chief of Staff

Vannin Chief of Staff is a premier talent partner focused exclusively on the Chief of Staff role. Founded in 2020, we help private equity-backed companies, family offices, and scaling businesses identify and develop high-impact Chiefs of Staff who drive execution discipline, leadership leverage, and enterprise value creation.

In 2026, Vannin was acquired by and joined the Chief of Staff Association (CSA), expanding our global platform and strengthening our ability to deliver executive-level Chief of Staff talent and development at scale. As part of CSA, we

combine specialized search with structured advisory support to ensure Chiefs of Staff are not only placed effectively, but positioned to accelerate impact from day one.

Vannin Chief of Staff has served over 300 clients globally, supporting executives and investors by (1) placing exceptional Chief of Staff talent-full-time or fractional-and (2) up-leveling existing Chiefs of Staff through our proprietary advisory program.

For more information