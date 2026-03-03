Munich's I8 Makes It To The International Finals Of The MIPIM Awards 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Major international success for the i8 office building at iCampus: The hybrid timber office has been nominated as a finalist for the prestigious MIPIM Award 2026 in the“Best Workspace Experience” category. This means that the property is one of the projects that has made it through an international selection process and is now on the official shortlist. Only four projects from Germany have made it to the final.

The award ceremony will take place during MIPIM in March, when more than 20,000 participants from over 90 countries will be attending the leading international real estate trade fair in Cannes in the south of France. The MIPIM Awards are considered one of the most important and visible awards in the global real estate industry.“The awards recognize projects that set global standards in architecture, innovation, sustainability, and user experience. The international prestige of a nomination is correspondingly high,” says Stephan Georg Kahl Gustafsson, managing director of R&S Immobilienmanagement GmbH, which realized the i8.

Green Holistic Building: Sustainability, user experience, and architecture as a unified whole

The i8 exemplifies a new, holistic approach to office building construction. The building was developed as a“green holistic building” that systematically combines sustainability, architectural quality, economic performance, and user experience - both inside and out. Designed by Danish architectural firm C.F. Møller, the iconic building is the final piece in the iCampus neighborhood development and contributes to the identity of the factory district. The characteristic color scheme of the façade, based on DB601 – the iron mica color of Deutsche Bahn – references the industrial history of the Ostbahnhof location. A characteristic feature of the interior is the visible wood structure: from the foyer to the atrium to the office spaces.

The construction of a hybrid timber building of this size required years of preparation. Together with R&S Managing Director Stephan Georg Kahl Gustafsson, Lars Klatte, managing partner of the renowned architectural firm RKW Architektur+, traveled to the USA and Austria ten years ago. There, the real estate experts analyzed other international models and laid the foundation for today's i8.

The building's supporting structure is based on around 1,700 cubic meters of BauBuche, which permanently binds over 2,300 tons of CO2 in the building. Compared to conventional construction methods, this reduces gray emissions by around 50 percent.

the material concept through photovoltaics, intelligent building technology, and energy-efficient systems in operation. In the publicly accessible NICE restaurant on the ground floor, the restaurateurs continue the themes of sustainability, regionality, and craftsmanship in their cuisine.

Fully let: Employees come to the office more often

The nomination in the Best Workspace Experience category particularly highlights the user-oriented nature of the concept. The i8 combines flexible floor plans, spacious communication areas, and hospitality-inspired interior design. The effect is measurable: tenants report around 50 percent higher office attendance after moving into the i8. The project is also economically convincing, despite or rather because of its more complex and lengthy planning. The building, with around 21,000 square meters of office space, has been fully let since its completion just under a year ago. Tenants include Interhyp, LinkedIn, FNZ Bank, and Synopsys.

The latest international MIPIM nomination is one of a series of high-profile awards. Among other honors, the i8 was awarded the ZIA Office Award 2025, one of the most important prizes in the German real estate industry.