China Gift Card Business And Investment Report 2026: Market To Reach $268 Billion By 2030 - Alibaba And Tencent Lead As Platform-Integrated Ecosystems Drive Prepaid Value Adoption

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Gift Card market in China is expected to grow by 7.5% on annual basis to reach US$204.29 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 8.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 190.04 billion to approximately USD 268.98 billion.



China's gift card market is characterised by high competitive concentration within large platform ecosystems rather than fragmentation among specialist gift card players. Gift cards operate primarily as closed-loop value instruments, embedded inside dominant e-commerce, payment, and digital-service platforms.

Competition is less about card design or retail shelf presence and more about ecosystem reach, merchant coverage, and integration with wallets, enterprise systems, and content platforms. Independent, cross-platform gift card aggregators play a limited role compared to Western markets, as platform owners retain tight control over issuance and redemption.

Over the next 2-4 years, competitive intensity will increase within ecosystems but remain limited across ecosystems. Large platforms will deepen control through tighter wallet integration, enterprise tooling, and category-specific gift products. Cross-platform interoperability will remain constrained, favouring incumbents with scale and regulatory alignment. Standalone gift card providers are unlikely to gain a meaningful share unless tightly coupled to dominant platforms.

Key Players and New Entrants

The market is led by platform-native players, including Alibaba Group, which distributes gift cards across Taobao, Tmall, and affiliated digital services, and Tencent, where gift cards and prepaid value are deeply embedded within WeChat Pay-enabled merchant and content ecosystems. plays a strong role in enterprise and logistics-linked gift cards, particularly for corporate procurement and employee benefits. Digital content-focused players, such as NetEase, issue prepaid and gift value tied directly to games and subscriptions. New entrants tend to emerge within existing ecosystems (e.g., vertical SaaS providers enabling enterprise gifting) rather than as standalone consumer brands.

Embed Gift Cards as Native Wallet Value Inside Super-Apps



Gift cards in China are increasingly structured as stored value embedded directly within super-app wallets rather than as standalone retail products. Platforms such as Alibaba Group (via Taobao and Tmall) and Tencent (via WeChat Pay) position gift cards as balance-like instruments usable across multiple in-ecosystem services, including commerce, digital content, and services. Consumers purchase, store, and redeem gift value without leaving the primary app environment, blurring the line between gifting, prepaid balance, and promotional credit.

China's retail and digital services ecosystem is already organised around closed-loop platforms where payments, identity, loyalty, and fulfilment are tightly integrated. Gift cards fit naturally as another internal value container that reinforces ecosystem retention rather than external spending. Platforms also prefer wallet-native value because it reduces fraud exposure and customer service friction associated with one-time codes. This model will intensify. Gift cards will increasingly resemble account-level balances rather than discrete products, limiting the role of independent aggregators and reducing interoperability across platforms.

Reposition Gift Cards as Programmatic Corporate Spend Tools



Enterprises in China are using gift cards as controlled, programmatic disbursement tools for employee benefits, sales incentives, and customer engagement rather than discretionary rewards. Platforms such as offer enterprise gifting and prepaid solutions that allow bulk issuance, category restrictions, and usage tracking within JD's merchant network.

Corporate demand is shaped by compliance, tax treatment, and internal controls. Gift cards provide a middle ground between cash (hard to control) and merchandise (logistically complex). As enterprise procurement and HR functions digitise, gift cards are treated as configurable spend instruments rather than rewards. B2B volumes will become structurally more important than consumer seasonal gifting. Expect tighter integration between enterprise platforms, invoicing systems, and gift-card issuance, with reduced tolerance for open-ended or transferable value.

Use Gift Cards to Monetise Digital-Only Consumption Categories



Gift cards in China are widely used to prepay for digital consumption such as gaming, streaming, education, and creator economies. Platforms linked to NetEase and Tencent distribute prepaid value that converts directly into in-platform credits rather than external vouchers.

Digital content platforms prioritise prepaid value to manage churn, smooth revenue recognition, and reduce reliance on card-based subscriptions. Gift cards also support parental control and youth spending management, which are persistent regulatory and social considerations in China. Digital-only gift cards will continue to expand, while physical retail gifting becomes relatively less strategic. Closed-loop prepaid models will dominate categories where recurring spend and content regulation intersect.

Apply Gift Cards as Risk-Managed Alternatives to Direct Payments



Gift cards are increasingly positioned as lower-risk payment substitutes in scenarios involving minors, promotions, or controlled access. Some platforms encourage prepaid or gift-based funding before allowing spend in sensitive categories, reducing exposure to chargebacks and misuse.

Heightened scrutiny of consumer protection, youth spending, and platform accountability encourages intermediated value rather than unrestricted payments. Gift cards provide a buffer layer between funding sources and consumption. Risk-segmented gift cards will persist as a functional layer in regulated or sensitive use cases. This will reinforce closed ecosystems and reduce cross-platform portability of gift value.

Key Attributes:

