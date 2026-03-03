AIMPLB Asks Indian Govt, UN To Help Stop Aggression Against Iran

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday appealed to the Indian leadership, the UN and the international community to take immediate, serious and practical measures to stop the aggression carried out by the US and Israel against Iran.

A statement issued by AIMPLB Spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas strongly and unequivocally condemned the aggression, seeking an immediate stopping of war.

Ilyas said that at such a critical and decisive moment, our country could have played a balanced and dignified mediatory role.

“However, the current approach has adversely affected the credibility of the country's foreign policy,” he said.

The Board urged the UN and the international community to take steps to ensure a ceasefire and prevent the region from descending into a devastating war.

Ilyas stated that significant progress had been made in negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

According to Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, who was mediating the talks, Iran had agreed to almost all of the United States' conditions.

Despite this, the sudden announcement by the US to terminate the negotiations, followed immediately by a joint attack on Iran with Israel, indicates that the negotiations were merely a pretext rather than a serious diplomatic effort, he said.

Ilyas expressed grief over the“martyrdom” of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, describing it as a great loss for the Muslim Ummah.

He expressed concern that no Indian official condolence message was issued on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, which, he said, goes against our moral and diplomatic traditions.

He stated that targeting the central leadership of a sovereign country during wartime and openly speaking of regime change constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

He further noted that this war has engulfed the entire West Asia in instability. While several European countries are supporting the US, Russia and China are backing Iran.

“If immediate and effective diplomatic intervention is not undertaken, this conflict could escalate into a wider global war. A prolonged war would not only deepen the humanitarian crisis but also severely impact the global economy, with developing and weaker nations bearing the greatest burden,” Ilyas added.