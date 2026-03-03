Middle East Tensions: Thousands Stranded Amid Massive Aviation Crisis

Thousands Stranded as Middle East Airspace Closures Spark Travel Chaos

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following military strikes involving the US, Israel, and Iran, thousands of citizens have found themselves caught in a massive aviation standstill. The situation remains fluid as major hubs like Hamad International (Doha) and Dubai International (DXB) operate under severe restrictions.

As of March 3, 2026, the closure of airspaces over Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia has left an estimated 8,000 passengers stranded in Qatar alone, with tens of thousands more affected across the Gulf.

Qatar's Response to Crisis

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday informed that nearly 8,000 people are stranded in transit in the country, Al Jazeera reported. Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that a large number of people are stranded as the airspace remains closed due to the ongoing counter-strikes by Iran following the US and Israel attack on the Persian Gulf country that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry said that the attempts to attack Hamad International Airport have failed, Al Jazeera reported, adding that there was no ongoing communication with Iran, which has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. The Qatar FM spokesperson asserted that the country has enough interceptor missiles to deal with the ongoing threat.

Airlines Issue Advisories and Suspend Flights

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi airport has advised passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have confirmed tickets, since access to the airport is restricted to confirmed travellers only. "Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket and have been explicitly advised by their airline to do so. Access to the airport will be restricted to confirmed travellers only. The safety and well-being of all passengers and staff remain our highest priority," the statement by Abu Dhabi airport said.

Etihad Airways, one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), issued an airport advisory for travellers, advising passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by the airline and provided with confirmed ticket details. "Guests and members of the public are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and provided with confirmed ticket details. Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation," Etihad Airways posted on X. "All others should check their flight status at etihad and await further communication from the airline. Safety remains our highest priority. We appreciate your cooperation," the airline said.

Moreover, Oman Air informed cancellations of several flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad, and Khasab, due to regional airspace closures. "All other flights are operating as scheduled; however, some delays may be expected. The safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain our highest priority. We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the appropriate authorities and will continue to share updates here and on our website," the airline posted on X.

However, all scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 23:59 hrs UAE time on March 4, due to airspace closures across the region.

India Launches Repatriation Mission for Stranded Nationals

Meanwhile, the Indian government and major domestic carriers have launched an emergency repatriation mission to bring citizens home. Indian airlines are coordinating with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Indian embassies to operate "relief" and "repatriation" flights. Indian Embassies in the Gulf region have activated 24x7 helplines and suspended walk-in consular services to focus entirely on the emergency evacuation and assistance of stranded nationals.

IndiGo and SpiceJet Spearhead Evacuation Efforts

IndiGo has initiated the repatriation flights to rescue the stranded citizens in Gulf countries. "We understand how the ongoing situation has impacted travel plans, especially when they involve returning home or being with loved ones. We are progressively reinstating select flights as part of a carefully planned restoration of our schedule, with safety as our highest priority and close consideration of the evolving situation. Operations are being resumed in line with prevailing airspace conditions, with all necessary approvals already in place. If you are scheduled to travel, we kindly request that you wait for confirmation from us before proceeding to the airport," the airline posted on X. "Details of the routes being progressively restored, based on evolving airspace conditions, are as follows: Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, Madinah. And more repatriation flights in the UAE, based on slots and permits," IndiGo said.

IndiGo said that repatriation flights from Dubai, Fujairah, and Jeddah are expected to arrive at Mumbai airport today.

SpiceJet has announced to restore scheduled flights between Fujairah-Delhi and Mumbai starting March 4. The airline will operate four special flights from the UAE today to facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded there following the sudden closure of airspace. The airline will operate these special services from Fujairah to three Indian cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi - including two flights to Mumbai, to ensure that passengers are able to return home at the earliest.

In addition to these special services, SpiceJet will restore its scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi and between Fujairah and Mumbai starting March 4, helping normalise connectivity between the UAE and India. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "At a time like this, our priority is to support Indian citizens who are facing uncertainty and want to return home. We are grateful to the authorities for their coordination, which has made these special flights possible. SpiceJet stands ready to operate more such services, wherever required, to assist our people."

Indian Government Coordinating Safe Return

This comes after the Civil Aviation Ministry said it was closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations.

According to an official release, the Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. Aircraft and crew repositioning measures are underway to restore operational stability at the earliest.

Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers. Airlines are deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

