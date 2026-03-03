Battalion Oil To Raise $15 Million BATL Stock Surges 134% Pre-Market Amid Rising Crude Prices

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to raise around $15 million from a new institutional investor.

The financing is priced at $5.50 per share of common stock, or through prefunded warrants in lieu of common stock. This implies around 53% discount to Monday's closing price of $11.8. The offering is expected to close on March 4, 2026.

After fees and expenses, Battalion expects to receive approximately $14.1 million in net proceeds, which it plans to use for working capital and general corporate purposes.

BATL stock soared 134% in pre-market trading, rallying alongside the broader energy sector as escalating conflict in the Middle East sent crude oil prices sharply higher.

