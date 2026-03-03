Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Battalion Oil To Raise $15 Million BATL Stock Surges 134% Pre-Market Amid Rising Crude Prices

Battalion Oil To Raise $15 Million BATL Stock Surges 134% Pre-Market Amid Rising Crude Prices


2026-03-03 10:22:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to raise around $15 million from a new institutional investor.

The financing is priced at $5.50 per share of common stock, or through prefunded warrants in lieu of common stock. This implies around 53% discount to Monday's closing price of $11.8. The offering is expected to close on March 4, 2026.

After fees and expenses, Battalion expects to receive approximately $14.1 million in net proceeds, which it plans to use for working capital and general corporate purposes.

BATL stock soared 134% in pre-market trading, rallying alongside the broader energy sector as escalating conflict in the Middle East sent crude oil prices sharply higher.

Get updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN03032026007385015968ID1110812694



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search