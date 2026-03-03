SDSU Convenes Senior U.S. Military Leaders And Yale Scholar For Urgent National Conversation On The Future Of War And Peace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISCOR and the Center for War and Society Partner on High-Profile March 26 Speaker Series Addressing AI, Cyber Warfare, Space Defense, and the Ethics of Modern Conflict

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a pivotal moment in global geopolitics - marked by cyberattacks, AI-driven defense systems, space militarization, and escalating international tensions - San Diego State University is convening senior U.S. military leadership and one of the nation's foremost scholars of war and ethics for a rare, two-part public event examining how technology is reshaping conflict - and what the future of peace demands.

On Thursday, March 26, SDSU's International Security & Conflict Resolution (ISCOR) program and the Center for War and Society (CWS) will co-host a timely speaker series at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center. The collaboration underscores SDSU's growing national leadership in international security studies and reflects the urgency of informed dialogue amid rapidly evolving global crises.

The afternoon panel,“Future Wars: Technology, Power, and the Pursuit of Peace” (2:00–3:30 p.m.), brings together senior military leaders from U.S. Space Command, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, and the California Air National Guard to discuss how artificial intelligence, cyber operations, data warfare, and space capabilities are transforming the battlefield.

Rear Admiral Kurt J. Rothenhaus, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)



Colonel Christopher T.“CJ” Johnson, Commander, 195th Wing, California Air National Guard

Brigadier General Jeremiah S. Tucker, Deputy Director of Joint Forces Development and Training, HQ U.S. Space Command



The evening keynote,“Making War Humane: Past, Present, and Future” (5:30 p.m.), features Samuel Moyn, Kent Professor of Law and History at Yale University and author of Humane: How the United States Abandoned Peace and Reinvented War. Moyn will examine the ethical paradoxes of modern warfare, questioning whether efforts to“humanize” war may have unintentionally made it more enduring and pervasive.

The primary goal of this public event is to bridge the gap between national security expertise and public understanding by creating a space where military leaders, scholars, students, and community members can engage in meaningful dialogue about today's most pressing global issues. At a time when technology is accelerating faster than policy and public awareness, this event aims to equip the community with insight, context, and critical perspectives on the realities of 21st-century conflict - and the challenges of maintaining peace in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

A Strategic Partnership at a Critical Time

The partnership between ISCOR and the CWS represents a powerful interdisciplinary collaboration at a time when global security challenges are increasingly complex and interconnected. By bridging political science, history, law, technology, and military expertise, SDSU is positioning itself as a national forum for rigorous, nonpartisan dialogue on the future of international security.

In an era defined by the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, cyber threats to democratic institutions, and intensifying strategic competition in space and the Indo-Pacific, this collaboration reflects the growing need for universities to serve as conveners of informed, evidence-based conversation.

Dr. Cheryl O'Brien and Dr. Pierre Asselin are leading the coordination of this year's program, reinforcing SDSU's commitment to elevating public understanding of national and international security issues.

“It's beneficial for two relatively small, though mighty, programs to support each other and use our resources wisely to bring public events to SDSU. Most importantly, our students' interests in security and peace overlap,” says Dr. Cheryl O'Brien, Director of the ISCOR program at SDSU.“For instance, in November, the CWS supported the inaugural Uechi ISCOR Lecture with Sherri Goodman, the current secretary general of the International Military Council on Climate Security, who discussed strategic risks of climate change that can lead to war. For the upcoming March 26th events, the CWS panel and lecture will speak to students' questions about technologies, the US military enterprise, and the lack of debate about whether or not to go to war. One of the CWS panelists joined as a result of outreach by an ISCOR Alumna, Adonia Torres. So, you see, there is a synergy between CWS and ISCOR that benefits SDSU students, faculty, alumni, and the greater public who attend our events.”

“ ISCOR and the CWS have a long history of close collaboration. Our mutual interest in issues of war and peace makes us natural partners for such events,” says Dr. Pierre Asselin, Director of Center for War and Society at SDSU.“The event aims to give SDSU students and members of the community a better sense of what wars of the future will look like. Will they be more humane? Will they be more devastating? Will they involve a new type of warrior? These are some of the many questions our event seeks to answer. The United States has been more or less perpetually at war for the past 20+ years. Our local community consists of several groups of people displaced by war. For better or worse, war is an integral part of who we are as Americans. Making better sense of the future of American warfare offers insights into how we are likely to be as a nation moving forward.”

Impact on the San Diego Community - and Beyond

San Diego is home to one of the largest concentrations of military personnel and defense-related industries in the United States. Events like this speaker series provide a vital bridge between the region's military presence, academic scholarship, students, policymakers, and the broader community.

By creating space for direct engagement with senior defense leaders and internationally recognized scholars, SDSU strengthens civic literacy, encourages critical thinking, and fosters dialogue that transcends political polarization. These conversations not only enrich the San Diego community but also contribute to broader national discussions about how democracies navigate war, peace, and technological transformation.

In an era defined by geopolitical uncertainty, misinformation, and rapid technological change, communities are seeking credible voices and informed discussion. This event strengthens the community by providing direct access to military leaders and internationally recognized scholars who can translate complex global issues into meaningful dialogue. By fostering informed conversation rather than polarization, the event encourages civic understanding, critical thinking, and deeper awareness of how global security challenges affect everyday life.

As global security challenges grow more complex, SDSU's ISCOR program continues to emerge as a hub for serious study and national visibility in the fields of international security and conflict resolution. The March 26 event offers media outlets a timely opportunity to explore how Southern California is helping shape the next generation of security scholarship and public dialogue.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 26

Location: SDSU Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center

Afternoon Panel: 2:00–3:30 p.m.

Evening Keynote: 5:30 p.m.

Host: SDSU Center for War and Society

Partner: International Security & Conflict Resolution (ISCOR)

Spotlight on the International Security & Conflict Resolution (ISCOR) Program

The International Security & Conflict Resolution (ISCOR) program at San Diego State University represents one of the nation's most forward-thinking academic pathways for students interested in understanding and shaping how societies manage conflict, prevent violence, and foster peace in a complex global environment. Designed to equip future leaders with interdisciplinary tools drawn from political science, international relations, psychology, law, and negotiation, ISCOR prepares students for careers in diplomacy, defense, intelligence analysis, human rights advocacy, and global nonprofit leadership.

Through its rigorous curriculum, immersive experiential learning opportunities, and a strong network of faculty experts and external partners, ISCOR helps students translate academic knowledge into real-world impact. Graduates leave the program able to analyze international crises, design conflict management strategies, and engage effectively in multicultural and multinational environments - skill sets that are in high demand across government agencies, international organizations, and global corporations.

At a time when complex global issues - from cybersecurity threats to humanitarian crises - regularly dominate news headlines, the ISCOR program offers a unique educational experience with direct relevance to contemporary world affairs. By hosting high-level speakers, fostering partnerships with defense and policy organizations, and promoting active dialogue between scholars and practitioners, ISCOR not only enriches the academic lives of its students but also serves the broader community's understanding of security and peacebuilding.

Prospective students seeking a degree that bridges academic depth with practical global leadership skills are encouraged to explore ISCOR as a pathway to careers that matter in today's interconnected world.

Media Contact :

Ali Nikoopour - ISCOR Alumnus

Co-Founder, C.A.M.P. Public Relations

619-363-1368

