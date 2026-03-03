O'ryan Health And Aura Genetics Expand At-Home Pediatric Testing For Rural Health Transformation Programs (RHTP)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- O'Ryan Health, the trusted brand for at-home pediatric blood sampling, today announced a strategic partnership with Aura Genetics, a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited routine blood testing and molecular diagnostics laboratory. The partnership will support states implementing Rural Health Transformation Programs (RHTP) by delivering convenient, secure at-home blood testing for children, with a focus on rural and underserved communities.

O'Ryan Health provides the infrastructure for at-home pediatric diagnostic access, empowering rural Medicaid services to expand without requiring new facilities or additional clinical staff. O'Ryan Health's Artemis Platform, which currently runs on UPS and offers options to work with other delivery companies to ensure maximal coverage across the US, serves as the logistics and informatics backbone of the partnership. It empowers parents to safely collect pediatric blood samples at home using a standardized kit utilizing the RedDrop ONE device. Samples are analyzed by CLIA-certified laboratories, and results are returned through a secure platform. This approach ensures reliable, virtually pain-free capillary collection, making diagnostic access more convenient and family-friendly. This model enables O'Ryan Health to treat the home as care infrastructure, expanding equitable, Medicaid-ready pediatric diagnostic access without reliance on geography, facilities, or workforce availability.

The partnership will offer substantial scale to routine capillary blood testing, building on O'Ryan Health's existing portfolio of routine blood tests, comprehensive allergy testing, sickle cell disease monitoring, and additional tests currently in development.

Aura Genetics will process samples at its new state of the art automated capillary blood testing facility located in the UPS Healthcare LabPort building at the end of the runway in Louisville, Kentucky. Leveraging unprecedented automation and direct integration with UPS's global logistics network, the lab will deliver industry-leading turnaround times. At peak capacity, the facility will process tens of thousands of samples per day, an essential capability for scaling RHTP programs and improving health outcomes for rural children.

“O'Ryan Health is transforming pediatric healthcare by turning every home into a safe, reliable point of care,” said Tim Coleman, Architect of Operations for O'Ryan Health.“This partnership with Aura Genetics will accelerate access for families in RHTP initiatives, particularly in rural areas where travel to a lab can be a major obstacle.”

“We are leveraging the latest developments in clinical diagnostic technology paired with unprecedented automation to become a leader in laboratory testing,” said Jim Thompson, CEO of Aura Genetics.“By offering cutting-edge services with industry-leading turnaround times, Aura Genetics will provide parents and healthcare providers with information and actionable diagnostic results to help shape pediatric healthcare and improve outcomes.”

The partnership directly aligns with RHTP priorities by delivering statewide diagnostic access in an innovative and equitable way. Pediatric diagnostics can now be completed at home, eliminating the need for new facilities, local phlebotomy services, or family travel. This approach promotes equity and generates actionable insights through de-identified, geocoded longitudinal diagnostic data, providing clear visibility into access patterns by geography and population.

The initiative features integration-ready diagnostics seamlessly embedded in telehealth and value-based workflows. These tools complement existing providers rather than replacing them, supporting collaborative care models. Costs remain predictable and transparent through a fixed-cost standardized diagnostic kit model, with auditable expenses that scale linearly with program participation. By transforming homes into functional diagnostic access points, the partnership drives innovation at the point of care.

This model is ready for evaluation, scaling, and potential national replication.

About Aura Genetics Aura Genetics is a pioneering, CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high complexity diagnostic laboratory redefining modern diagnostics through advanced automation, cutting-edge molecular testing, and strategic logistics partnerships. With facilities in Youngstown, Ohio, and its new flagship lab in Louisville, Kentucky, adjacent to UPS Worldport, Aura Genetics delivers gold standard testing with industry-leading turnaround times from routine bloodwork to advanced DNA and RNA sequencing to support clinicians and patients with fast, actionable results that improve personalized care. Learn more at . For Aura Genetics inquiries:....

About O'Ryan Health. O'Ryan Health, the trusted brand for at-home pediatric blood sampling, is focused on expanding access by enabling safe biospecimen collection at home. Through its Artemis Platform, O'Ryan Health supports nationwide logistics, informatics, and compliant workflows for pediatric blood collection, research studies, and routine monitoring, turning every home into a potential access point for care and discovery. Learn more at .