Corvus Robotics Deploys Autonomous Inventory System At Dermalogica Global Headquarters

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Robotics today announced the successful deployment of its Corvus One autonomous inventory management system at Dermalogica 's global headquarters and primary distribution center in Carson, California. The facility manufactures and distributes professional-grade skincare products to retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels worldwide.

A full video case study detailing the deployment and operational impact at Dermalogica's Carson headquarters is available here.

Operating live inside the Dermalogica warehouse, the Corvus One drone system performs fully autonomous aerial inventory scans outside of active picking hours. The system images the warehouse 52 times per year, representing a 600 percent increase in inventory imaging frequency compared to prior manual cycle counting processes.









A Corvus One autonomous inventory drone performs a cycle counting mission at Dermalogica's primary distribution center in Carson, CA.

Before deployment, inventory counting required a dedicated cycle counter and could take up to two months to complete a full pass through the facility. With Corvus One, Dermalogica has repurposed approximately 120 labor hours per month, reallocating that time to higher-value operational work.

“Deployment was seamless and required no downtime,” said Jason Brown, Director of U.S. Logistics at Dermalogica.“Corvus Robotics has become a valuable partner in modernizing our inventory management. Corvus One delivers the consistent accuracy we need to protect revenue and operate to tight forecasts. With continuous warehouse visibility, we can sell what we produce with confidence and plan future growth on a stronger operational foundation.”

Dermalogica builds production to tight sales forecasts with minimal buffer. For high-value products manufactured for global distribution, accurate inventory visibility directly impacts revenue, fulfillment performance, and customer experience. The Corvus One system provides consistent, facility-wide data to support inventory accuracy and occupancy reporting, enabling better space planning and capacity management.

“Retailers and brands operating global distribution networks cannot afford blind spots,” said Jackie Wu, CEO of Corvus Robotics.“Dermalogica's Carson facility is a high-throughput environment serving customers around the world. Corvus One provides continuous, autonomous inventory intelligence without disrupting operations. This is the standard modern supply chains are moving toward.”

Corvus One operates without human pilots or warehouse infrastructure modifications. The fully autonomous aerial system navigates complex indoor environments using onboard AI and computer vision, capturing high-resolution inventory data that integrates into existing warehouse workflows.

The deployment at Dermalogica represents both a successful operational initiative and a broader shift toward autonomous, AI-powered warehouse visibility for retailers, wholesalers, and e-commerce operators seeking higher inventory accuracy without increasing labor dependency.

About Corvus Robotics

Corvus Robotics provides the first and only autonomous inventory management system built on an AI world model. Purpose-built in America, its Corvus One product deploys fully autonomous, infrastructure-free drones that fly without human operators, equipping warehouses and production plants with efficient, accurate inventory management. Its data-driven, Robot as a Service model allows companies such as GNC, MSI Surfaces, and Staci Americas to quickly respond to changes in demand, reduce labor costs, save hundreds of thousands of dollars annually and enhance the customer experience.

About Dermalogica

Dermalogica is a leading professional-grade skincare brand rooted in education, personalization, and the human touch, with a global network of more than 100,000 trained skin therapists in over 100 countries. Headquartered in Carson, California, the company manufactures and distributes advanced skin health products to licensed professionals and consumers worldwide, serving retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels across global markets.

