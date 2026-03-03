Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Forecast 20262036: Market To Reach USD 3.8 Billion By 2036 At 5.1% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2026 and expand to USD 3.8 billion by 2036, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1%. This steady expansion reflects the ongoing shift in medical imaging toward ultra-high-field capabilities, specialized anatomical targeting, and enhanced diagnostic precision. Rising demand stems from aging populations, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and the growing adoption of advanced imaging protocols in oncology, cardiology, and neurology, positioning specialized MRI coils as essential tools in modern clinical workflows.

Market snapshot: global market 2026 - 2036

Market size 2026? USD 2.3 billion

Market size 2036? USD 3.8 billion

CAGR? 5.1%

Leading coil type and share? Surface coils (leading by demand share)

Key applications and shares? Neurological imaging (41.3%), Musculoskeletal imaging (28.9%), Cardiovascular imaging (18.2%)

Leading end use? Hospitals (primary setting across clinical adoption)

Key growth regions? North America (led by USA), Europe (led by Germany and UK), Asia Pacific (led by Japan and China)

Top companies? Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation

Market Momentum (YoY Path)

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market follows a consistent upward trajectory through the forecast period, supported by clinical demand for higher resolution and faster protocols. Starting at USD 2.3 billion in 2026, the market advances steadily, reflecting incremental adoption of application-specific and AI-optimized coil designs. While exact intermediate annual values are not uniformly detailed, the progression aligns with structural drivers that accelerate between 2028–2030 as regulatory standards tighten and precision medicine expands, reaching stronger momentum around 2031–2033 with broader integration of advanced signal processing, before closing at USD 3.8 billion in 2036 at the sustained 5.1% CAGR.

Why the Market is Growing

Demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils is propelled by the need for higher resolution and more accurate diagnostic capabilities, which directly improve imaging quality in clinical and research settings. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases expands the requirement for precise diagnostic tools, particularly in neurological, musculoskeletal, and cardiovascular applications. Regulatory frameworks in key regions such as Europe and North America continue to emphasize elevated standards for imaging quality and patient safety, reinforcing adoption of high-performance coils.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

Drivers

Core growth in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market arises from demand for enhanced diagnostic accuracy, chronic disease burden, and stricter regulatory standards for imaging performance and safety, particularly in developed healthcare systems.

Opportunities

Advancements in parallel imaging, higher field-strength systems, and application-specific designs open pathways for faster scans, better resolution, and personalized medicine applications, especially in neurological and cardiac domains.

Trends

The market evolves toward modular, adaptive coil systems with AI-optimized signal processing, anatomical targeting, and motion compensation, shifting from standardized arrays to precision tools that integrate with modern MRI scanners and reduce scan times.

Challenges

High costs of advanced systems limit adoption in budget-constrained facilities, while installation complexity, maintenance requirements, regulatory variations across regions, and rapid technological obsolescence create barriers to faster uptake.

Competitive Landscape

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market remains led by established innovators with strong portfolios in coil technology and system integration. Key players include Siemens Healthineers AG (advanced sensitivity and resolution focus), GE Healthcare (broad application-tailored portfolio), Philips Healthcare (high-performance and efficiency emphasis), Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Hitachi Medical Corporation. Additional active participants feature Esaote SpA, Medtronic plc, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Quality Electrodynamics LLC, and Noras MRI Products GmbH, all advancing specialized solutions for clinical needs.

Scope of the Report

Quantitative Units: USD billion

Segmentation: Coil Type (Surface Coils, Volume Coils, Phased Array Coils); Application (Neurological Imaging, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Cardiovascular Imaging, Others); End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Research Institutes, Others)

Regions Covered: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered: USA, Germany, UK, Japan, China, and 40+ additional countries

Key Companies Profiled: Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, and others

FAQ

What is the projected size of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market in 2026 and 2036? The market is forecasted to be USD 2.3 billion in 2026 and reach USD 3.8 billion by 2036.

What is the expected CAGR for the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market from 2026 to 2036? The forecast CAGR is 5.1% over the 2026–2036 period.

Which coil type leads in demand share? Surface coils hold the leading position, driven by their strength in targeted and high-resolution imaging.

Which application segment is the largest? Neurological imaging accounts for the highest share at 41.3%, reflecting priority on brain and spine diagnostics.

Which countries show the strongest growth? The USA leads at 5.8% CAGR, followed by Germany (5.4%), UK (5.2%), Japan (5.0%), and China (4.8%).

Who are the major companies in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market? Leading players include Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Hitachi Medical Corporation.

