Attacks On Iranian Military Targets Justified, But Could Affect Air Defense Supplies For Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, according to Ukrinform.

"The attack on Iranian military targets is, in my opinion, a good decision. The Iranians produce a lot of weapons for Russia, especially drones and missiles, although I do not think they will be able to continue doing so, and perhaps the Russians will arm them in return," Zelensky said, commenting on the operation in the Middle East.

At the same time, he noted that the operation could have consequences for Ukraine, as Kyiv may face difficulties securing missiles and other air defense capabilities.

"We may face difficulties obtaining missiles and weapons to protect our skies. The United States and its allies in the region may need them for self-defense, for example Patriot missiles. We use PURL programs to purchase American weapons with European funding. The Americans may need them," Zelensky said.

Rutte on Middle East war: Ukraine must not be left without support

He also recalled events last year when Iran attacked Israel. According to Zelensky, deliveries to Ukraine slowed at that time, and he did not rule out a similar delay occurring again.

The Ukrainian leader also stressed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is a weak ally for Iran.

"Putin is weaker. He talks but does not act, showing that he is a weak ally for the Iranians. It was the same with Bashar al-Assad in Syria: in the end, he simply gave him refuge in Russia. Perhaps he returned some of the weapons he received to the Iranians, possibly the same Shahed drones that Moscow is now producing at two factories under license from Tehran," Zelensky said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on the facilities of the Iranian regime. Afterward, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan.