T-Knife Therapeutics Announces Authorization Of Clinical Trial Application For TK-6302, A Multi-Armored, CRISPR Based T Cell Therapy For Solid Tumors
SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation T cell therapies to fight cancer, today announced the authorization of its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to begin the Phase 1 ATLAS trial of TK-6302 in Europe. TK-6302 is a multi-armored PRAME-targeted T cell therapy specifically engineered to overcome the challenges associated with treating solid tumor cancers. The ATLAS trial, which is poised to begin this year, is an adaptive, first-in-human, open-label, Phase 1 trial of TK-6302 in patients with advanced PRAME-positive solid tumors.
“We are proud to achieve this important milestone, which enables the initiation of the Phase 1 ATLAS clinical trial and our transition to becoming a clinical-stage company,” stated Thomas M. Soloway, President and Chief Executive Officer of T-knife.“TK-6302 is a highly differentiated therapy, engineered for greater potency against PRAME, a clinically validated target with attractive commercial potential. PRAME is highly prevalent across multiple high unmet-need solid tumor indications, including squamous non-small cell lung, ovarian, endometrial, skin, and triple-negative breast cancers. Today's announcement reflects the dedication, expertise, and urgency our team brings to transforming innovative science into life-changing therapies.”
Peggy Sotiropoulou, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of T-knife, added,“The CTA was supported by a comprehensive and compelling preclinical data package demonstrating TK-6302's best-in-class anti-tumor efficacy. By bolstering T-cell fitness and persistence while overcoming challenging tumor mediated immune barriers, TK-6302 has the potential to deliver meaningful clinical benefit, including deep, durable responses across a range of solid tumor cancers. Bringing a first-of-its-kind multi-armored, CRISPR gene-edited T cell therapy into the clinic underscores our commitment to pushing scientific boundaries in the service of delivering transformative therapies to patients.”
About TK-6302
TK-6302 is a PRAME-targeted T cell therapy that has been“supercharged” by the inclusion of multiple armoring innovations: a high affinity PRAME targeting receptor to enhance cytotoxicity; a costimulatory CD8 coreceptor to engage CD4 T cells and enhance T cell fitness and persistence; and a FAS-based checkpoint converter designed to boost engraftment and promote T cell survival in the hostile tumor micro-environment. Preclinical data with TK-6302 demonstrated sustained serial killing and cytokine secretion in a model mirroring the inhibitory ligand expression in PRAME-expressing tumors. In a complex 3-dimensional (3D) spheroid tumor model, TK-6302 eliminated multiple rounds of tumors and demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to controls. TK-6302 is manufactured with a non-viral gene editing process for improved T cell receptor expression, and it has been successfully manufactured at-scale using the clinical process.
About T-knife Therapeutics
T-knife is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to deliver broad, deep and durable responses to solid tumor cancer patients. The company's unique approach leverages its proprietary platforms and synthetic biology capabilities to design the next-generation of supercharged T cells with best-in-class potential.
T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, is led by an experienced management team, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company's website at .
T-knife Therapeutics, Inc.
Camille Landis
Chief Business Officer / Chief Financial Officer
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment