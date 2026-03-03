Sportradar Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results, And Announces Significant Expansion In Share Repurchase Plan To $1 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full Year 2025 Highlights

Revenue increased 17% to a record €1,290 million

Generated profit for the period of €100 million, 7.8% as a percentage of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 33% to a record €297 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin1 expanded 291 basis points to 23.0%

Generated net cash from operating activities of €403 million and record Free cash flow1 of €167 million

Repurchased $91 million of shares and announced significant increase in share repurchase plan bringing total authorization from $300 million to $1 billion

Achieved a Customer Net Retention Rate1 of 109% Completed the acquisition of IMG ARENA and its global sports betting rights portfolio

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue increased 20% to €369 million

Generated profit for the period of €4 million, 1.2% as a percentage of revenue

Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to €89 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 451 basis points to 24.2%

Generated net cash from operating activities of €88 million and Free cash flow of €18 million Repurchased $25 million of shares under the share repurchase plan

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (Nasdaq: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the“Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar, said: "Sportradar concluded 2025 with another quarter of strong performance, demonstrating significant momentum across our business as we continued to drive innovation and customer adoption. For the full year, we delivered on all fronts, achieving record revenue, substantial margin expansion, and increased free cash flow generation. These results underscore the durability of our growth strategy and our mission-critical role within the global sports ecosystem. The acquisition of IMG further strengthens our competitive position, and we are rapidly integrating and monetizing this premium content across our global customer base. Given our financial performance, confidence in our long-term trajectory and robust balance sheet, we have accelerated share repurchases and significantly increased our total authorization. We remain committed to relentlessly creating value for our partners, clients, and shareholders, and we are excited about the opportunities in both the short and long term."

1Non-IFRS measure or Operating Metric. See the sections captioned“Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metric” and“IFRS to Non-IFRS reconciliations” for more details.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenue

Three-Month Period Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, in € thousands (unaudited) 2025 2024 Change % 2025 2024 Change % Revenue by product Betting & Gaming Content 247,438 191,783 55,655 29 % 817,295 707,119 110,176 16 % Managed Betting Services 58,038 55,145 2,893 5 % 229,775 199,871 29,904 15 % Betting Technology & Solutions 305,476 246,928 58,548 24 % 1,047,070 906,990 140,080 15 % Marketing & Media Services 50,009 44,282 5,727 13 % 181,568 146,919 34,649 24 % Sports Performance 8,932 11,051 (2,119 ) (19 )% 43,692 40,366 3,326 8 % Integrity Services 4,473 4,809 (336 ) (7 )% 17,635 12,281 5,354 44 % Sports Content, Technology & Services 63,414 60,142 3,272 5 % 242,895 199,566 43,329 22 % Total Revenue 368,890 307,070 61,820 20 % 1,289,965 1,106,556 183,409 17 % Revenue by geography Rest of World 285,757 232,298 53,459 23 % 966,162 843,791 122,371 15 % United States 83,133 74,772 8,361 11 % 323,803 262,765 61,038 23 % Total Revenue 368,890 307,070 1,289,965 1,106,556

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Total revenue for the full year was €1,290 million, up €183 million, or 17% year-over-year, driven by 15% growth in Betting Technology & Solutions and 22% growth in Sports Content, Technology & Services.

Betting Technology & Solutions revenues of €1,047 million were up 15% year-over-year primarily driven by a 16% increase in Betting & Gaming Content due to customer uptake of our content and products, contributions related to the acquisition of IMG ARENA, as well as from U.S. market growth, partially offset by the impact of foreign currency movements. Managed Betting Services revenues of €230 million were up 15% driven by strong growth in Managed Trading Services due to record turnover and new customers.

Sports Content, Technology & Services revenues of €243 million increased 22% year-over-year primarily driven by 24% growth in Marketing & Media Services due to increased spending from technology and media customers and contributions related to our expanded affiliate marketing capabilities.

The Company generated strong revenue growth globally with Rest of World up 15% and the United States up 23%. Foreign currency movements, particularly due to the U.S. dollar relative to the Euro, continue to be a headwind. As a percentage of total Company revenues, United States revenue represented 25% of total Company revenue for the full year as compared to 24% in the prior year due to continued market growth and customer uptake of our premium content and solutions.

Customer Net Retention Rate of 109%, which excludes any contribution from IMG, further demonstrates our ability to cross sell and up sell to our clients, as well as the continued market growth in the United States.



1Non-IFRS measure. See the sections captioned“Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metric” and“IFRS to Non-IFRS reconciliations” for more details.



Profit for the period

Profit for the full year was €100 million, an increase of €67 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to the strong operating results and a foreign currency gain of €79 million compared to a foreign currency loss of €38 million last year, due to unrealized currency fluctuations mainly associated with the U.S. dollar-denominated sport rights. These increases were partially offset by income tax expense of €18 million this year as compared to an income tax benefit of €11 million last year driven primarily by the recognition of deferred tax assets as well as transaction-related costs and non-routine litigation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Full year Adjusted EBITDA was €297 million, up €74 million, or 33% compared to €222 million in the prior year. The increase was largely driven by the 17% revenue growth, partially offset by increased sport rights costs primarily related to the continued success of the ATP partnership, the renewal of our partnership with Major League Baseball ("MLB") and the addition of IMG ARENA content. The current year also included increased adjusted personnel expenses to support growth initiatives and higher adjusted purchased services driven by growth in Marketing and Media Services revenue and investments in further developing our content and product portfolio.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was €369 million, up €62 million, or 20% year-over-year, driven by 24% growth in Betting Technology & Solutions, and 5% growth in Sports Content, Technology & Services.

Betting Technology & Solutions revenues of €305 million were up 24% year-over-year primarily driven by a 29% increase in Betting & Gaming Content due to uptake of our content and products, contributions related to the acquisition of IMG ARENA, as well as U.S. market growth, partially offset by the impact of foreign currency movements. Managed Betting Services revenues of €58 million were up 5% driven by growth in Managed Trading Services due to increased turnover and new customers, partially offset by lower platform revenues.

Sports Content, Technology & Services revenues of €63 million increased 5% year-over-year primarily driven by 13% growth in Marketing & Media Services, due to increased spending from technology and media customers and contributions related to our expanded affiliate marketing capabilities.

The Company generated strong revenue growth globally with Rest of World up 23% and the United States up 11%. Foreign currency movements, particularly due to the U.S. dollar relative to the Euro, continue to be a headwind. As a percentage of total Company revenues, United States revenue represented 23% of total Company revenue in the fourth quarter as compared to 24% in the prior year quarter.

Profit for the period

Profit for the period was €4 million, an increase of €6 million, compared to a loss of €1 million in the same quarter in 2024, driven by strong operating results as well as a €35 million lower foreign currency loss due principally to unrealized currency fluctuations mainly associated with U.S. dollar-denominated sports rights. The current quarter included an income tax benefit of €6 million as compared to an income tax benefit of €20 million last year driven primarily by the recognition of deferred tax assets, as well as transaction-related costs and non-routine litigation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was €89 million, up €29 million, or 48% compared to €61 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase was largely driven by the 20% revenue growth, primarily offset by increased sport rights costs related to the continued success of the ATP partnership deal and the addition of IMG ARENA content, as well as increased adjusted personnel expenses to support growth.



1Non-IFRS measure. See the sections captioned“Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metric” and“IFRS to Non-IFRS reconciliations” for more details.



Business Highlights



Completed the acquisition of IMG ARENA and its global sports betting rights portfolio in November 2025, further strengthening and differentiating our position as a leading technology and content provider in the most bet upon global sports, including soccer, tennis and basketball.

In February 2025, extended and expanded our partnership with MLB for 8 years, beginning with the 2025 season. With this extension, Sportradar became the exclusive distributor of ultra-low latency official MLB data and media content, including MLB Statcast Data, and audiovisual content across our global client network.

Entered into a partnership with DAZN providing data and broadcast services across their global media platform, spanning more than 30 sports and 8 languages.

Developed a customized 4Sight product for NBC Universal Peacock's Performance View for streamed NBA games, giving fans a new way to experience the action on the court by providing an on-screen layer of data and deep analytics.

Announced a multi-year agreement with NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks to enhance the NBA viewing experience through real-time, cutting-edge broadcast solutions that enhance live game coverage. Strengthened our industry-leading soccer portfolio, recently extending the German DFB Cup rights, as well as securing betting and media content rights for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and launching innovative new products for Bundesliga International's 2025-2026 season.



IMG ARENA Acquisition

On November 1, 2025, Sportradar completed its acquisition of IMG ARENA and its global sports betting rights portfolio. The closing of this transaction marked a milestone in Sportradar's growth strategy, further strengthening and differentiating our position as a leading technology and content provider in the most bet upon global sports, including soccer, tennis and basketball.

Sportradar did not provide any financial consideration as part of the acquisition. Instead, the deal included total financial consideration of $225 million comprised of approximately $122 million in cash prepayments by the seller to certain sports rightsholders and approximately $103 million to Sportradar. The payments to Sportradar, which are subject to customary purchase price adjustments, will be made over a two-year period. Given the unique transaction structure, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Sportradar's Adjusted EBITDA margins and Free cash flow conversion, while accelerating the Company's revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow growth.

The acquired portfolio encompasses strategic relationships with over 70 rights holders, delivering approximately 38,000 official data events and 29,000 streaming events across 14 global sports on six continents. Sportradar sports coverage now totals more than one million matches annually. The acquisition enhances the Company's content distribution and will further fuel product development. Sportradar is seamlessly integrating and monetizing these rights across its highly scalable technology platform and client network.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents were €365 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared with €348 million as of December 31, 2024. Net cash generated from operating activities for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2025 of €403 million due to strong operating performance was partially offset by net cash used in investing activities of €232 million, primarily from payments related to sport rights licenses, and by net cash used in financing activities of €128 million. Financing activities included €105 million in share repurchases, and €15 million of payments related to the acquisition of the remaining non-controlling interest in a subsidiary. Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2025 was €167 million, an increase of €50 million from €118 million in the same period in 2024.

Including an undrawn credit facility, the Company had total liquidity of €585 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared to €568 million as of December 31, 2024, and no debt outstanding.



1Non-IFRS measure or Operating Metric. See the sections captioned“Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metric” and“IFRS to Non-IFRS reconciliations” for more details.



2026 Full Year Financial Outlook

Sportradar is targeting fiscal 2026 outlook as follows:



Revenue growth on a Constant Currency1 basis of 23% to 25%. When factoring in current foreign currency rates, revenues are expected to grow to a range of €1,557 to €1,582 million

Adjusted EBITDA growth on a Constant Currency basis of 34% to 37%. When factoring in current foreign currency rates, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow to a range of €390 to €400 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 200 to 225 basis points Free cash flow conversion1 rate is expected to exceed the 2025 level of 56%



Share Repurchase Plan

In March 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a $200 million share repurchase plan. Subsequently, the Board of Directors approved a $100 million increase to the plan in October 2025 and another $700 million increase in February 2026, bringing the total authorized share repurchase plan to $1 billion. As of February 27, 2026 the Company has repurchased 9.2 million shares under the plan for a total of $171 million, including $91 million in 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Sportradar will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results today, March 3, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the earnings call through Sportradar's Investor Relations website. An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (Nasdaq: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Jim Bombassei

...

Media:

Sandra Lee

...



1Non-IFRS measure or Operating Metric. See the sections captioned“Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metric” and“IFRS to Non-IFRS reconciliations” for more details.



Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Operating Metric

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with IFRS, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Constant Currency metrics, Adjusted purchased services, Adjusted personnel expenses, Adjusted other operating expenses, Free cash flow, and Free cash flow conversion, as well as our operating metric, Customer Net Retention Rate. We use these non-IFRS financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to IFRS measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings for the period adjusted for finance income and finance costs, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of capitalized sport rights licenses), foreign currency gains or losses, and other items that are non-recurring or not related to the Company's revenue-generating operations, including share-based compensation, impairment charges or income, restructuring costs, non-routine litigation costs, certain transaction-related costs, and secondary offering costs.

License fees relating to sport rights are a key component of how we generate revenue and one of our main operating expenses. Only licenses that meet the recognition criteria of IAS 38 are capitalized. The primary distinction for whether a license is capitalized or not capitalized is the contracted length of the applicable license. Therefore, the type of license we enter into can have a significant impact on our results of operations depending on whether we are able to capitalize the relevant license. As such, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA reflects the full costs of our sport right's licenses. Management believes that, by including amortization of sport rights in its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the result is a financial metric that is both more meaningful and comparable for management and our investors while also being more indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that some items excluded are non-recurring in nature and this information is relevant in evaluating the results relative to other entities that operate in the same industry. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for evaluating Sportradar's operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, Sportradar's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for any IFRS financial measure.

Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for, profit for the period, revenue or other financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our IFRS results and using Adjusted EBITDA only as a supplemental measure.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to profit (loss) for the period, or Adjusted EBITDA margin to Profit (loss) for the period as a percentage of revenue (in each case, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact these IFRS financial measures are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, foreign exchange gains and losses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results.

"Constant Currency" information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant. As the impact of exchange rate fluctuations can be highly variable, we believe these metrics, unaffected by exchange rate variability, provide meaningful insights to investors into our operational performance and underlying business trends.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of constant currency measures to their comparable IFRS measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because future exchange-rate movements that impact these measures are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results.

We present Adjusted purchased services, Adjusted personnel expenses, and Adjusted other operating expenses (together, "Non-IFRS expenses") because management utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of expenses. Management believes these adjusted expense measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard IFRS-based financial measures. Management believes these adjusted expense measures are useful to investors for evaluating Sportradar's operating performance against competitors. However, Sportradar's calculation of adjusted expense measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. These adjusted expense measures are not intended to be a substitute for any IFRS financial measure.



“Adjusted purchased services” represents purchased services less capitalized external development costs.

“Adjusted personnel expenses” represents personnel expenses less share-based compensation awarded to employees, restructuring costs, and capitalized personnel compensation. “Adjusted other operating expenses” represents other operating expenses plus impairment loss on trade receivables, less non-routine litigation, share-based compensation awarded to third parties, impairment charges or income, certain transaction-related costs, and secondary offering costs.



We consider Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion to be liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchase of property and equipment, the purchase of intangible assets and payment of lease liabilities, which can then be used, among other things, to invest in our business and make strategic acquisitions, as well as our ability to convert our earnings to cash. A limitation of the utility of Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion as measures of liquidity is that they do not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for the year.



“Free cash flow” represents net cash from operating activities adjusted for payments for lease liabilities, acquisition of property and equipment, and acquisition of intangible assets. “Free cash flow conversion” represents Free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA.



The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Free cash flow to net cash from operating activities or Free cash flow conversion to net cash from operating activities as a percentage of profit (loss) for the period (in each case, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact these IFRS financial measures are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, changes in working capital, the timing of customer payments, the timing and amount of tax payments, and other items that are non-recurring or unusual. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results.

In addition, we define the following operating metric as follows:

“Customer Net Retention Rate” is calculated for a given period by starting with the reported Trailing Twelve Month revenue from our top 200 customers as of twelve months prior to such period end, or prior period revenue. We then calculate the reported trailing twelve-month revenue from the same customer cohort as of the current period end, or current period revenue. Current period revenue includes any upsells and is net of contraction and attrition over the trailing twelve months but excludes revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total current period revenue by the total prior period revenue to arrive at our Net Retention Rate.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking” statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial or operating performance, planned activities and objectives, anticipated growth resulting therefrom, market opportunities, strategies and other expectations, the IMG ARENA acquisition and its accretive nature and our guidance and outlook, including expected performance for the full year 2026. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“seek,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“projects”,“continue,”“contemplate,”“confident,”“possible” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: economic downturns and political and market conditions beyond our control, including uncertainty and instability resulting from catastrophic events such as acts of war or terrorism and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; dependence on our strategic relationships with our sports league partners; effect of social responsibility concerns and public opinion on responsible gaming, gambling by minors, match-fixing or other illegal gambling schemes on our reputation; potential adverse changes in public and consumer tastes and preferences and industry trends; potential changes in competitive landscape, including new market entrants or disintermediation; potential inability to anticipate and adopt new technology and products; potential errors, failures or bugs in our products; inability to protect our systems and data from continually evolving cybersecurity risks, security breaches or other technological risks; potential interruptions and failures in our systems or infrastructure; our ability to comply with governmental laws, rules, regulations, and other legal obligations, related to data privacy, protection and security; ability to comply with the variety of unsettled and developing U.S. and foreign laws on sports betting; risks associated with artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies; failure to recruit, retain and develop qualified personnel; changes in the legal and regulatory status of real money gambling and betting legislation on us and our customers; our inability to maintain or obtain regulatory compliance in the jurisdictions in which we conduct our business; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, enforce and defend our intellectual property rights; our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient data rights from major sports leagues, including exclusive rights; our ability to successfully remediate any material weaknesses identified in our internal control over financial reporting; seasonality and volatility; difficulties in our ability to evaluate, complete and integrate acquisitions successfully (including the integration of the IMG ARENA business); inability to secure additional financing in a timely manner, or at all, to meet our long-term future capital needs; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at and on our website at These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. One should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, in €'000 and in thousands of shares 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 368,890 307,070 1,289,965 1,106,556 Personnel expenses (104,126 ) (93,002 ) (402,221 ) (349,669 ) Sport rights expenses (including amortization of capitalized sport rights licenses) (121,547 ) (102,574 ) (404,319 ) (352,435 ) Purchased services (47,735 ) (50,016 ) (190,928 ) (175,582 ) Other operating expenses (59,941 ) (26,149 ) (146,015 ) (93,537 ) Impairment loss on trade receivables, contract assets and other financial assets (5,518 ) (2,226 ) (9,393 ) (5,699 ) Internally-developed software cost capitalized 9,574 13,822 46,746 50,008 Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of capitalized sport rights licenses) (17,164 ) (13,181 ) (66,951 ) (50,782 ) Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets (935 ) (167 ) (935 ) (167 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain, net (2,899 ) (38,311 ) 78,814 (38,223 ) Finance income 3,379 4,265 10,532 10,952 Finance costs (23,162 ) (20,884 ) (86,531 ) (78,870 ) Net income before tax (1,184 ) (21,353 ) 118,764 22,552 Income tax benefit (expense) 5,586 20,048 (18,440 ) 11,060 Profit for the period 4,402 (1,305 ) 100,324 33,612 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss) Remeasurement of defined benefit liability (1,166 ) (139 ) (1,174 ) (141 ) Related deferred tax benefit 185 28 187 26 (981 ) (111 ) (987 ) (115 ) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to the owners of the company (224 ) 8,789 (19,618 ) 11,109 Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests - 193 (105 ) 188 (224 ) 8,982 (19,723 ) 11,297 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax (1,205 ) 8,871 (20,710 ) 11,182 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,197 7,566 79,614 44,794 Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 4,401 (1,088 ) 100,322 34,150 Non-controlling interests 1 (217 ) 2 (538 ) 4,402 (1,305 ) 100,324 33,612 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 3,196 7,590 79,717 45,144 Non-controlling interests 1 (24 ) (103 ) (350 ) 3,197 7,566 79,614 44,794 Profit per Class A share attributable to owners of the Company Basic 0.01 0.00 0.34 0.11 Diluted 0.01 0.00 0.31 0.10 Profit per Class B share attributable to owners of the Company Basic 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.01 Diluted 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.01 Weighted-average number of shares Weighted-average number of Class A shares (basic) 221,949 209,549 218,669 210,269 Weighted-average number of Class A shares (diluted) 239,909 228,197 237,536 227,480 Weighted-average number of Class B shares (basic and diluted) 783,671 903,671 818,286 903,671





SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

in €'000 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 365,295 348,357 Trade receivables 93,552 77,106 Contract assets 123,456 93,562 Other assets and prepayments 72,287 46,601 Income tax receivables 15,884 7,624 Total current assets 670,474 573,250 Non-current assets Property and equipment 79,343 66,240 Intangible assets and goodwill 2,033,653 1,607,057 Other financial assets and other non-current assets 60,517 11,718 Deferred tax assets 28,748 36,376 Total non-current assets 2,202,261 1,721,391 Total assets 2,872,735 2,294,641 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 11,010 10,022 Trade payables 426,857 259,742 Other liabilities 94,677 68,271 Contract liabilities 35,195 30,200 Income tax liabilities 6,891 5,599 Total current liabilities 574,630 373,834 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 51,842 36,697 Trade payables 1,209,876 895,679 Contract liabilities 38,024 37,711 Other non-current liabilities 3,880 1,830 Deferred tax liabilities 16,146 19,043 Total non-current liabilities 1,319,768 990,960 Total liabilities 1,894,398 1,364,794 Equity Ordinary shares 27,582 27,551 Treasury shares (79,388 ) (18,813 ) Additional paid-in capital 682,475 668,254 Retained earnings 342,051 221,942 Other reserves 5,615 26,220 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 978,335 925,154 Non-controlling interest1 2 4,693 Total equity 978,337 929,847 Total liabilities and equity 2,872,735 2,294,641

1 - During the second quarter of 2025, the Company acquired the remaining non-controlling interest in a subsidiary, reducing the NCI balance accordingly. The Company continues to recognize non-controlling interests in other subsidiaries. No income statement impact was recognized as this was an equity transaction in accordance with IFRS 10.





SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, in €'000 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit for the period 100,324 33,612 Adjustments to reconcile profit for the period to net cash provided by operating activities: Income tax expense (benefit) 18,440 (11,060 ) Interest income (9,683 ) (9,285 ) Interest expense 86,326 77,470 Foreign currency (gain) loss, net (78,814 ) 38,223 Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of capitalized sport rights licenses) 66,951 50,782 Amortization of capitalized sport rights licenses 270,162 233,945 Equity-settled share-based payments 54,877 39,187 Impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets 935 167 Change in provisions 17,888 - Other (3,485 ) (13,498 ) Cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes, interest and income taxes 523,921 439,543 Increase in trade receivables, contract assets, other assets and prepayments (319 ) (48,532 ) (Increase) decrease in trade and other payables, contract and other liabilities (24,654 ) 40,957 Changes in working capital (24,973 ) (7,575 ) Interest paid (85,585 ) (76,384 ) Interest received 8,833 9,333 Income taxes paid, net (19,181 ) (11,906 ) Net cash from operating activities 403,015 353,011 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of intangible assets (223,377 ) (222,288 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (4,902 ) (5,367 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 7,768 (27,060 ) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets (118 ) - Issuance of loans receivable (11,500 ) - Change in loans receivable and deposits 21 (168 ) Net cash used in investing activities (232,108 ) (254,883 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of lease liabilities (7,555 ) (7,830 ) Purchase of treasury shares (105,216 ) (28,725 ) Principal payments on bank debt - (150 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (15,000 ) - Other (2 ) (46 ) Net cash used in financing activities (127,773 ) (36,751 ) Net increase in cash 43,134 61,377 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 348,357 277,174 Effects of movements in exchange rates (26,196 ) 9,806 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 365,295 348,357





Additional disclosures related to sport rights expenses

The following table shows the composition of sport rights expenses (unaudited):

Three-Month Period Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, in €'000 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-capitalized sport rights expenses 37,755 35,232 134,157 118,490 Amortization of capitalized sport rights 83,792 67,342 270,162 233,945 Total sport rights expenses 121,547 102,574 404,319 352,435

IFRS to Non-IFRS Reconciliations

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is Profit for the period (unaudited), and Adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is Profit for the period (unaudited) as a percentage of revenue:

Three-Month Period Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, in €'000 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 368,890 307,070 1,289,965 1,106,556 Profit for the period 4,402 (1,305 ) 100,324 33,612 Finance income (3,379 ) (4,265 ) (10,532 ) (10,952 ) Finance costs 23,162 20,884 86,531 78,870 Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of capitalized sport rights licenses) 17,164 13,181 66,951 50,782 Foreign currency loss (gain), net 2,899 38,311 (78,814 ) 38,223 Share-based compensation 13,363 12,680 56,148 37,775 Restructuring costs 5,334 - 6,676 1,620 Non-routine litigation costs 24,609 989 35,156 3,381 Transaction-related costs 5,223 - 11,636 - Secondary offering costs 145 - 2,191 - Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets 935 167 935 167 Impairment loss on other financial assets 1,145 - 1,145 - Income tax (benefit) expense (5,586 ) (20,048 ) 18,440 (11,060 ) Adjusted EBITDA 89,416 60,594 296,787 222,418





Profit for the period as a percentage of revenue 1.2 % (0.4 )% 7.8 % 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.2 % 19.7 % 23.0 % 20.1 %





The most directly comparable IFRS measure of Free cash flow is Net cash from operating activities, and the most directly comparable IFRS measure of Free cash flow conversion is Net cash from operating activities conversion, which is measured as Net cash from operating activities as a percentage of Profit for the period. Calculations for these measures are disclosed below (unaudited):

Three-Month Period Ended

December 31, in €'000 2025 2024 Net cash from operating activities 88,360 82,157 Acquisition of intangible assets (67,045 ) (82,123 ) Acquisition of property plant and equipment (1,664 ) (2,277 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,947 ) (1,932 ) Free cash flow 17,704 (4,175 )





Year Ended

December 31, in €'000 2025 2024 Net cash from operating activities 403,015 353,011 Acquisition of intangible assets (223,377 ) (222,288 ) Acquisition of property plant and equipment (4,902 ) (5,367 ) Payment of lease liabilities (7,555 ) (7,830 ) Free cash flow 167,181 117,526





Net cash from operating activities conversion 402 % 1,050 % Free cash flow conversion 56 % 53 %

The following tables show reconciliations of IFRS expenses included in Profit for the period to expenses included in Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

Three-Month Period Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, in €'000 2025 2024 2025 2024 Purchased services 47,735 50,016 190,928 175,582 Less: capitalized external services (2,891 ) (5,858 ) (17,195 ) (21,616 ) Adjusted purchased services 44,844 44,158 173,733 153,966 Personnel expenses 104,126 93,002 402,221 349,669 Less: share-based compensation (13,923 ) (13,384 ) (58,960 ) (40,460 ) Less: restructuring costs (5,334 ) - (6,676 ) (1,620 ) Less: capitalized personnel compensation (5,833 ) (7,032 ) (25,781 ) (24,775 ) Adjusted personnel expenses 79,036 72,586 310,804 282,814 Other operating expenses 59,941 26,149 146,015 93,537 Less: non-routine litigation (24,609 ) (989 ) (35,156 ) (3,381 ) Less: share-based compensation (290 ) (228 ) (958 ) (932 ) Less: transaction-related costs (5,223 ) - (11,636 ) - Less: secondary offering costs (145 ) - (2,191 ) - Less: impairment loss on other financial assets (1,145 ) - (1,145 ) - Add: impairment loss on trade receivables 5,518 2,226 9,393 5,699 Adjusted other operating expenses 34,047 27,158 104,322 94,923



