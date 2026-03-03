Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Erkka Repo
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Erkka Repo
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erkka Repo
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 145229/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-02
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0 EUR
(2): Volume: 3682 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 8682 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
For more information, please contact: Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, ...
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term.Aspo's businesses ESL Shipping and Telko enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.
Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.
Aspo – Sustainable value creation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment