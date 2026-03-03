Iran's Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Facility Sustains Damage, IAEA Confirms

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday confirmed that Iran's nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz has sustained damage following the joint strikes by the United States and Israel.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog stated in a post on X that the entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) have sustained some damage recently.

“No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict,” the agency said.

IAEA's post on X | @iaeaorg/X

This comes after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend. President Donald Trump stated in an address to reporters on Monday that the U.S. is prepared to do“whatever it takes” to achieve its objectives.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.