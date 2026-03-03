UK CHARITY OPEN CAGES REBRANDS TO ANIMA, AS FIGHT TO END SALE OF FRANKENCHICKENS INTENSIFIES



UK animal charity Open Cages has rebranded to Anima, reflecting its global identity as Anima International.

The change comes as Anima prepares to invest“more resources than ever” into its campaign to end the use of fast-growing “frankenchickens” in the UK. The announcement follows major recent wins for Anima, including Poland's fur farming ban and a world-first decision in Norway to phase out fast-growing chickens completely.

The UK is one of Europe's largest chicken producers, with over 90% of chickens bred to grow at unnaturally fast rates, commonly leading to severe welfare problems, including chronic pain, lameness, and sometimes even heart attack. Anima International has identified the UK as a key strategic priority in its efforts to reduce animal suffering.

Commenting on the rebrand, Connor Jackson, CEO of Anima, said:

“The breeding of fast-growing chickens represents one of the biggest sources of animal suffering in the world, and it's a practice that is out of step with public sentiment. As a result, a transition is already happening in countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. Our mission to achieve this in the UK hasn't changed; we're preparing to devote more resources than ever to this fight. Our new identity reflects our increasing focus on Britain as a priority for our entire organisation, given the snail's pace at which we are solving this animal welfare crisis.”

Waitrose is the only major UK company to have totally phased out fast growing chickens, branding the practice an “animal welfare crisis.” M&S has done it for 30% of its products. KFC, Nando's and several other restaurants recently abandoned their commitments to make the change. Whilst companies such as Pret and Greggs are yet to follow through on their commitments.

Anima International is a global animal advocacy organisation with six national groups, and two decades of experience working to end animal suffering. Now operating as Anima in the UK, the organisation plans to launch its largest UK campaign to date later this year.

