Poltava Injury Toll Reaches Five After Russian Missile Strike
“Five people were injured as a result of falling debris in the city. Windows, roofs, and doors of six buildings were also damaged,” law enforcement officials said, adding that the number of victims and damage is being clarified.
It is also reported that the type of drones used by the aggressor state's troops to attack Poltava is being clarified.
Under the procedural guidance of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (commission of a war crime). The SSU is conducting investigative actions in the Poltava region.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 127 of 136 Russian drones
As reported, four people were injured in the Poltava regio on the morning of Tuesday, March 3, as a result of falling debris from Russian drones.
