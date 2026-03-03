Canadians Feel Vulnerable About Scams And Rising Fraud Threats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-party fraud, identity theft, phishing, and digital payment scams dominate concerns

- Equifax Canada Market Pulse Fraud Trends and Insight and Fraud Survey -

TORONTO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada's Market Pulse Fraud Trends and Insights reveals that first-party fraud (when an individual uses their own, real identity to intentionally misrepresent) has surged, climbing from 0.25 per cent at the end of 2024 to 0.33 per cent by Q4 2025.

In addition, a new Equifax Canada Fraud Survey* conducted for Fraud Prevention Month shows people in Canada are feeling increasingly worn down by the steady stream of scams they face, reporting growing fatigue as fraud becomes more and more part of their everyday lives. Nearly three in ten (28 per cent) of those surveyed say the daily volume of fraud attempts has become a“manageable annoyance,” while more than a quarter feel numb to suspicious messages and simply delete them without reviewing them. Sixteen per cent say they feel“anxious and tired” trying to determine what is real and what is fake, and five per cent say they feel“completely burnt out”.

More than four in five Canadians surveyed (83 per cent) say they are worried that technology can now be used to create fake legal documents, such as pay stubs, insurance claims, or identification, that look convincingly real.

Identity theft and impersonation scams also continue to be a concern. Two-thirds of Canadians surveyed believe identity theft (67 per cent) and impersonation and phishing scams (64 per cent) are the types of fraud people in Canada are most worried about, followed by digital payment scams (59 per cent) and then investment and romance fraud (46 per cent).

The findings also highlight how widespread vulnerability has become. Six in ten Canadians surveyed say they feel most at risk of fraud in online environments, followed by one-third who feel vulnerable while on the go using public Wi-Fi and a quarter feel at risk at home. Only a small minority say they never feel vulnerable.

Despite rising awareness, risky behaviours and knowledge gaps remain. Nearly four in ten Canadians surveyed say they have accidentally clicked on a fraudulent link from an email or text message, and half say they know someone who has been a victim of identity theft. Many reported difficulty staying current as scams evolve, reinforcing the need for accessible education and support.

“Fraud seems to have become a constant presence in Canadians' lives,” said Carl Davies, Head of Fraud & Identity at Equifax Canada.“People are exposed to scams so frequently that many are becoming desensitized, yet the risks remain very real. New technologies are also making fraud more sophisticated and harder to detect, reinforcing the need for continued awareness, stronger protections, and shared responsibility across sectors.”

The research also points to strong agreement that fraud prevention requires coordinated action across institutions and society:



88 per cent indicated public and private sectors must work together to combat financial crime

83 per cent feel the media should do more to raise awareness about how scams operate

80 per cent stated stricter penalties for scammers would help deter crime 62 per cent believe everyday scams help fund more serious criminal activity

When asked what would help Canadians stay safer, respondents pointed to stronger institutional safeguards and education:



68 per cent stated banks should implement stronger security measures to protect accounts

63 per cent responded that they wanted governments and companies using more sophisticated fraud solutions 59 per cent supported mandatory education in schools and public awareness campaigns



Auto insurance fraud is also on Canadians' radar, with nearly half concerned that fraudulent activity is contributing to higher premiums for honest drivers.

“People in Canada believe that fraud is not just a personal issue, it's a broader societal challenge,” said Julie Kuzmic Head of Consumer Advocacy and Compliance at Equifax Canada .“The findings show people want stronger safeguards, better education, and more collaboration between organizations and institutions to help them stay protected in an increasingly complex digital environment.”

* Equifax surveyed 1,570 Canadians ages 18-65, Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2026. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

