Dassault Aviation: Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights - 28 02 26
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|02/28/2026
|78,397,034
|
Theoretical voting rights:
130,566,574
Exercisable voting rights:
129,707,124
Attachment
-
Total number of shares and voting rights - 28 02 26
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment