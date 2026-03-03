Azerbaijan And Türkiye Discuss Application And Development Of Defense Systems (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed the application and development of defense systems, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry says, Trend reports.

The discussion was held during meetings of the Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, Vugar Mustafayev, with the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, Yasar Guler, as well as the Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee, Haluk Gorgun, within the framework of an official visit of a delegation led by Mustafayev to Ankara.

The discussions included the current state and further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the field of the defense industry, as well as increasing mutual exchange of experience and implementing new projects.

The meetings emphasized the great importance of strengthening cooperation in the security and defense sectors of the two brotherly countries and exchanged views on the application and development of modern technologies and defense systems.

The parties also discussed scientific exchange in the field of the defense industry, joint training, and deepening cooperation on strategic projects.