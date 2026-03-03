Türkiye Highlights Role In Making Renewables Delivery From Azerbaijan To EU Feasible (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The future delivery of renewable energy from Azerbaijan to Europe via Türkiye represents a realistic and achievable prospect, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Zafer Demircan told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council (SGC) and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council (GEAC) in Baku, Demircan emphasized that both regional and international initiatives present significant opportunities for trade and cooperation, benefiting both the region and the broader international community.

“Particularly in the energy sector, prioritizing cooperation is advisable. Such regional cooperation models can be considered successful and exemplary practices in ensuring the security of countries' energy supply. At today's meeting, many countries will exchange views on how cooperation can be further developed and discuss projects that can be implemented jointly,” he said.

The deputy minister further underscored Türkiye's commitment to actively participating in such regional endeavors.

“Türkiye's engagement will not be confined to the gas sector. In the near future, Türkiye intends to assume a pivotal role in regional electricity projects as well,” he explained.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have so far jointly developed and successfully implemented many large-scale projects, and this cooperation continues today, with new initiatives set to be realized in the future. The existing experience and extensive knowledge base create a solid foundation for new undertakings,” he added.

Demircan added that all regional and international projects involving Azerbaijan and Türkiye are expected to succeed.

“We believe that all regional and international projects involving Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be successful. The cooperation experience gained in the gas sector can also be applied at a new stage in the field of renewable energy. In the future, the delivery of renewable energy to Europe via Azerbaijan and Türkiye is also a real and feasible prospect,” he noted.