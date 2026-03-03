Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chief Minister Sohail Afridi Issues Key Directive On Crackdown Against Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Following the closure of the Torkham border, the ongoing crackdown against illegally residing Afghan refugees has been temporarily suspended.

According to official sources, police and administrative authorities have been instructed to refrain from making further arrests until new orders are issued.

Sources said that due to the closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and the ongoing tensions, the repatriation of arrested individuals is no longer possible.

As a result, the operation in Peshawar has been temporarily halted. The provincial government has also expressed reservations over the continued actions against Afghan refugees.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi directed police and the administration to avoid harassing Afghan refugees or taking actions contrary to local traditions.

He stated that while federal directives remain in place, operations must also be monitored in accordance with the provincial policy.

According to police sources, more than 1,500 Afghan nationals have so far been arrested in Peshawar, leading to overcrowding in prisons and police stations.

Arrests are being made under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act; however, deportation is not possible due to the border closure, creating administrative complications.

Some citizens have alleged that certain officials are accepting bribes to release Afghan nationals. However, CCPO Peshawar Mian Muhammad Saeed strongly denied the allegations, stating that action would be taken if evidence is provided.

While the crackdown in Peshawar has been temporarily suspended due to the Torkham border closure, operations are continuing in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, Jhelum, and Chakwal.

These operations involve police, lady police, Rangers, and Elite Force personnel.

They are conducting screening of illegally residing Afghan nationals, checking identity documents, arresting proclaimed offenders, and carrying out operations for the recovery of narcotics and weapons.