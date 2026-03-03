German Expert Explains Impact Of Strikes On Iran For Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German expert Roland Freudenstein, co-founder of the Brussels Freedom Hub, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Is Russia unhappy? Yes, of course. They are losing an important ally," the expert said.

At the same time, he stressed that Russia is already producing under license the weapons it once received from Iran, including Shahed drones, which are widely used against Ukraine.

He also believes that Russia is benefiting from the sharp rise in fossil fuel prices caused by instability in the region, particularly the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on oil infrastructure in the Gulf states.

Russia also appreciates that international attention is now drawn away from the war of aggression against Ukraine to the Middle East, he said.

"But of course, in the long run, the big question will be: 'What if more of Russia's and China's allies globally change their governments and actually become U.S.-friendly and less friendly towards those two autocratic superpowers?'" Freudenstein said, adding that it remains unclear whether a regime change will actually occur in Iran.

"We don't know how this ends, and it has obviously not been planned by the U.S administration," the expert said.

Speaking about the role and position of the European Union, he acknowledged that Europe remains on the sidelines because it lacks influence in the Middle East.

"The Europeans are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They have no influence on the Middle East. The Brits and the French are kind of mobilizing now that Iran has attacked bases of these countries as well in the region. But other than that, the European Union itself is completely sidelined and can only prepare to take in refugees and to, of course, rebuild Iran once the war is over and Iran has a better government," the expert said.

Nevertheless, he praised the European Union for showing readiness this year to take tougher measures against Iran, including declaring the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on the facilities of the Iranian regime. After that, Iran attacked U.S. bases in Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan.

Later, the Islamic Republic News Agency confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died on the morning of February 28.

Subsequently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the United States to use British air bases to destroy Iranian missile capabilities, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez banned U.S. forces from using Spanish military bases to strike targets in Iran.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO forces would not take part in the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran.

Photo: AA