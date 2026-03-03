War Update: 152 Combat Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Enemy Exerts Heaviest Pressure In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Tuesday, March 3, according to Ukrinform.

"A total of 152 combat clashes were recorded over the past day," the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the enemy carried out 84 airstrikes and dropped 282 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 8,437 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,645 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian positions, including 78 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka and Havrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Shyroke, Zaliznychne, and Huliaipilske in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of enemy manpower concentration and a UAV control center.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out four airstrikes using nine aerial bombs and conducted 137 shellings, seven of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted once to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked eight times, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses toward Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and near Serednie.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance near Platonivka, Zakytne, Riznykivka, and toward Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 23 assault actions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novopavlivka and Shevchenko.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked six times near Ternove, Kalynivske, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, 40 enemy attacks took place near Huliaipole, Zelene, and toward Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipilske, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector, two combat engagements occurred near Plavni and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not conduct active operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through March 3, 2026, amount to approximately 1,268,520 personnel, including 790 over the past day.

