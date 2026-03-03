Five People Injured In Drone Attacks In Kherson Region This Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this.

“At around 8:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone,” the report said.

It is noted that a 64-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured as a result of the enemy attack. They suffered blast injuries and acute stress reactions. The victims were taken to the hospital.

At around 9:15 a.m., the Russians attacked two women in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. The 74-year-old and 67-year-old women from Kherson suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs. An ambulance crew took the victims to the hospital in moderate condition.

In addition, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked a car in the village of Darivka with a UAV. As a result of the enemy strike, a 66-year-old woman suffered post-concussion syndrome, blast injuries, and a closed head injury. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim at the scene.

A family that came under Russian shelling in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson on March 2 also sought medical attention at the hospital. A 50-year-old woman, a 53-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl were diagnosed with blast injuries and post-concussion syndrome. The victims are under medical supervision.

Four people injured in Russian air strike in Poltava region

The Kherson City Military Administration also reports that a 36-year-old Kherson resident sought medical help. On March 2, at around 11:30 a.m., he was targeted by an enemy drone carrying explosives and suffered post-concussion syndrome, blast injury, and acute stress reaction. The Kherson Regional Military Administration specifies that the drone attacked the man in the Central district of Kherson. Thus, according to the Kherson City Military Administration, the number of people wounded due to Russian aggression in the Kherson community over the past day has increased to seven.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were wounded in the Kherson region during the day due to Russian strikes.