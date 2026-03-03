Lisa Mcnally

Honorary Professor and Director of Public Health, University of Birmingham

I am a UK Director of Public Health (Worcestershire) and Honorary Professor at the University of Birmingham.

I specialise in mental health, health improvement, smoking cessation and community development. In my academic role, I advise the National Institute for Health Research and lead research partnerships between academic and local government teams, with a particular focus on applied public health and behaviour change.

My work has received several national awards, including the LGC Public Health Award (2025 and 2021), The Guardian Public Services Award (2019) and the Royal Society for Public Health Award (2019).

I am a Fellow of the Faculty of Public Health and an accredited member of the UK Public Health Specialist Register. I am also a Chartered Psychologist, holding a PhD in Health Psychology and an MSc in Health Psychology.

I write regularly for media outlets including Healthcare Management Magazine, The Municipal Journal and the Centre for Mental Health website.

2007 University College London, PhD Health Psychology

