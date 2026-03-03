Federico Iannacci
- Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Dr. Federico Iannacci is an Associate Professor in Management at the University of Sussex. His research focuses on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in high‐stakes contexts, including policing and criminal justice. He has published in leading information systems journals and serves as a Senior Editor of the Information Systems Journal, where he has coordinated two special issues on resistance to digital transformation and on new configurational, comparative methods.Experience
- 2020–2023 Senior Lecturer, University of Sussex
