Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federico Iannacci

Federico Iannacci


2026-03-03 05:21:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Federico Iannacci is an Associate Professor in Management at the University of Sussex. His research focuses on the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in high‐stakes contexts, including policing and criminal justice. He has published in leading information systems journals and serves as a Senior Editor of the Information Systems Journal, where he has coordinated two special issues on resistance to digital transformation and on new configurational, comparative methods.

Experience
  • 2020–2023 Senior Lecturer, University of Sussex

The Conversation

MENAFN03032026000199003603ID1110810704



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search