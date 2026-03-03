Yaqoot Fatima

Professor of Sleep Health, University of the Sunshine Coast

Professor Fatima is a pharmacist, epidemiologist, sleep scientist, and the director of the Let's Yarn About Sleep program. With a strong focus on reducing the societal burden of poor sleep and its associated health outcomes, Fatima's work exemplifies the integration of multidisciplinary, translational research with culturally responsive, co-designed programs and service models.

Professor Fatima's innovative approaches have set benchmarks in addressing sleep health inequities, particularly in First Nations communities. Her research program, Let's Yarn About Sleep (letsyarnaboutsleep), is a sleep health equity movement rooted in co-design, end-user empowerment, shared decision-making, and a deep understanding of local priorities. The program has enhanced community awareness of sleep health, driven innovative initiatives such as Australia's first Indigenous Sleep Coach training, created programs and resources for clinicians, and developed strategies for the local management of sleep disorders. Fatima's team is collaborating with 16 communities to strengthen local capacity and address systemic inequities in sleep health care. Additionally, communities and services outside Queensland have sought her expertise for workforce training and tailored service delivery for First Nations peoples.

Since 2018, Professor Fatima has secured over $19 million in competitive research funding as a Chief Investigator, including four grants from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) and three from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC). Her research findings have been widely cited in national and international policy documents and clinical guidelines, demonstrating the impact of her work on shaping the future of sleep health care.

Professor Fatima's work has been celebrated through numerous prestigious awards, including the UQ Early to Mid-Career Researcher Industry Impact Award (2024), UQ Partners in Indigenous Research Excellence (2023), Queensland Women in Technology-First Nations Changemakers (Highly Commended, 2023), and the Queensland Young Tall Poppy (2021). She has also been recognised for her research leadership with accolades such as the James Cook University Vice Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Research (2021) and the Rising Stars Early Career Research Leadership Award (2018).

A sought-after speaker, Professor Fatima has presented at and chaired international and national conferences. Her expertise has been featured extensively in media outlets, with over 600 stories published on platforms such as The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, SBS, and ABC News. She has participated in several radio and television interviews and appeared in an SBS documentary showcasing her groundbreaking work.

Professor Fatima's commitment to broadening public understanding extends to platforms like The Conversation and Koori Mail, where she shares insights on sleep health. Her research resonates globally, with international outlets translating and disseminating her findings to non-English-speaking audiences. Through her leadership, Fatima continues to redefine the landscape of sleep health research, service delivery, and community empowerment, creating a lasting impact for First Nations peoples and beyond.

