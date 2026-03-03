Professor, HEC Paris Business School

Craig L Anderson received his PhD in Social and Personality Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley, and joined the Marketing Department at HEC Paris as an Assistant Professor in 2023. His research expertise is in affective science: how emotions and emotion regulation impact decision-making, social relationships, and well-being. His research is widely-cited, and has been published in some of the top journals in his field, such as the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. One topic Craig is particularly interested in is awe, an emotion we feel in the presence of vast things that transcend our current understanding. He has pursued this research in the white-water rivers of California and Utah, and more recently, in a documentary produced by Disney called“Operation Arctic Cure.”

–present Professor, HEC Paris Business School

Experience