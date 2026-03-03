Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:38 PM EST - Aimia Inc.: Repurchased and settled for cancellation a total of 107,800 of its common shares in the month of February 2026 under the Company's normal course issuer bid program. The total represents 0.12% of Aimia's 89,255,985 common shares outstanding as at February 28, 2026. Aimia Inc. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $2.98.

