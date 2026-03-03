MHA Directs Watch On Pro-Iran Preachers SM Handles

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states and Union Territories to keep a close watch on pro-Iran radical preachers and inflammatory rhetoric that could trigger violence in the aftermath of the Israel-United States attack on Iran, officials said on Monday.

In a letter circulated to states on February 28, the ministry directed authorities to heighten vigilance and ensure that no law and order situation arises due to global developments having a domestic ripple effect.

According to officials, the advisory specifically called for monitoring of radical elements delivering provocative speeches or statements that could incite unrest. States have also been instructed to keep a strict vigil on social media platforms and track extremist handles, including those linked to global terror outfits.

The ministry has warned that evolving international developments have the potential to disturb internal security if exploited by disruptive elements. It asked state police and intelligence agencies to closely monitor activities of pro-Iran groups as well as other fringe outfits that may attempt to use the situation to create communal tension.

The communication further directed states to increase security at embassies, consulates and other diplomatic establishments of the United States and Israel located within their jurisdictions. Authorities have also been advised to secure institutions, establishments and other entities linked to the two countries to prevent any untoward incident.

Officials said security deployment at sensitive locations has been reviewed, and quick response mechanisms have been kept operational to deal with any contingency.

The advisory comes after Shia mourners staged protests in several parts of the country, expressing grief and anger over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint United States and Israel strike.

The Home Ministry said it is in constant touch with state authorities and will continue to review the situation to ensure peace and stability across the country. (PTI)

