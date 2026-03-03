Earthquake Adds To Iran's Woes 4.3-Magnitude Tremors Jolt War-Torn Nation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Earthquake today: Tremors of 4.3 magnitude were felt in Iran's Gerash region on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said. This comes at a time when the country is engaged in an ongoing conflict with the US and Israel. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) at around 12:24 PM, USGS said.

As the war in the Middle East intensifies, Iran struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital with a drone on Tuesday. Iran continued its retaliatory strikes on the fourth day after the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, striking Israel, US consulates and military bases across the Middle East.

| Iran War LIVE: Israel launches fresh attacks in Tehran, Beirut

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that this military campaign could last more than a month, saying the US has "the capability to go far longer" than the projected four-to-five-week time frame.

The sound of explosions rang across Tehran as the US and Israel continued to pound Iran. Tehran officially moved to block the Strait of Hormuz, attempting to disrupt 20% of global oil supply. Adviser to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Iranian Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, said,“Don't come to this region,” threatening to set fire to any ships attempting to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran targeted energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which are critical to the world's oil and natural gas production. The immediate impact was a steep rise in global oil and natural gas prices.

| Over 700 ships stuck at Strait of Hormuz as West Asia conflict disrupts oil flow

In Iran, the loss of lives is over 555, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that over 52 were killed and 154 wounded in Israel's overnight retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah in the Beirut suburbs and southern region of the country.

According to Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), nearly 85 civilians and 11 military personnel were killed in the joint US-Israeli strike in Iran in the last 24 hours. The total civilian death toll has risen to at least 742, the Washington, DC-based group said, including 176 children.

| Oil prices extend rally to 3rd session amid US-Iran war. Can they rise to $100? Powerful quake strikes Indonesia

Another powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Tuesday, according to the USGS. According to authorities, the quake originated offshore from Sumatra's northeastern tip. Following the strong tremors, residents rushed to open spaces for safety.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a statement on X said,“EQ of M: 6.2, On: 03/03/2026 10:26:47 IST, Lat: 2.06 N, Long: 96.73 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Indonesia.”