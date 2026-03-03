403
RITES organizes Annual Sports Day ‘Spardha’
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Gurugram, 02 March 2026: RITES Limited, a prime transport infrastructure consultancy, organized its Annual Sports Day-cum-Picnic ‘Spardha’ with great enthusiasm at Botanix Nature Resorts, Gurugram.
The event, hosted by the RITES Sports Association (RSA), commenced with a ceremonial flag hoisting, followed by the National Song and the National Anthem. The proceedings were led by Dr. Deepak Tripathi, Director (Technical) & Chairperson/RSA, who administered the oath of sportsmanship and teamwork. His address set the tone for a vibrant day of athletic competition and camaraderie, as employees and their families participated in a range of sporting events, including track-and-field competitions and tug-of-war.
‘Team RITES’ sets the tone for ‘Spardha’ with National Song & the tiny-tots melt hearts and steal the spotlight!
Special sports events were also organised for children across age groups, including 100-metre races for boys and girls, encouraging young participants to actively engage in the celebrations. The programme also included team-building activities under ‘Spardha – Battle of the Batches’, along with adventure and fun events such as obstacle courses and recreational games, adding to the festive spirit.
At the conclusion, outstanding performers were felicitated, celebrating the spirit of fitness, teamwork and healthy competition among the members of RITES fraternity.
