Qatar Ports Record 5 Percent Jump In Container Traffic, 2 Percent Rise In Cargo

Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar ports (Hamad, Ruwais and Doha) witnessed a robust surge in handling of container and cargo volumes in February this year compared to the same period last year.

Mwani Qatar stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday the ports performance saw a strong growth in February, handling 118,462 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a 5 percent increase compared to the same period last year. General cargo reached 111,967 tonnes, up 2 percent, while RORO units surged by 34 percent with 11,631 units. Additionally, 115,126 tonnes of bulk cargo and 39,613 head of livestock were handled, alongside the arrival of 237 vessels, representing a 4 percent increase.

Positioned strategically and supported by a rapidly expanding shipping network the ports enables seamless and secure cargo flow and transshipment operations. This boosts customer experience, unlocks greater growth potential, and strengthens the country's role as a key commercial and logistics hub in the region.

The three ports handled 1,458,708 TEUs containers, 1,845,425 tonnes of general and bulk cargo from January to December last year.

In last year the three ports received 3,019 vessels. Meanwhile, the ports handled 122,165 RORO units, 490,556 heads of livestock and 509,277 tonnes of building materials.

Recently, the luxury cruise ship 'Aroya' (AROYA), one of the region's most modern and elegant vessels, and the flagship of Aroya Cruises, Saudi Arabia's first cruise line, made its maiden voyage to Qatar at the Old Doha Port, showcasing the terminal as Qatar's premier gateway for maritime tourism.

Meanwhile QTerminals announced the maiden call of MSC Mariella, an Ultra‐Large Container Vessel (ULCV) with a capacity of approximately 24,346 TEU, making it the largest vessel ever handled at Hamad Port - surpassing the previous record by around 700–800 TEU.

This maiden call highlights Hamad Port's capability to efficiently handle some of the world's largest and most advanced container vessels, reinforcing our expanding operational capacity and our strategic position as a leading global maritime hub.

Qatar's main gateway to the world trade, Hamad Port is the main driver of economic activity related to maritime trade, and goes beyond the needs of the local market. It plays a pivotal role in stimulating various economic activities, especially industry, warehousing and logistics services, while adhering to the highest environmental and development standards.