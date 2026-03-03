Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brookfield Properties Hosts Ravinder Singh’s 12th Novel Launch at Worldmark Gurugram


2026-03-03 04:28:47
(MENAFN- Avian We) Gurugram, February 28, 2026: Brookfield Properties, a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets, hosted the launch of bestselling author Ravinder Singh’s 12th novel at Café Stavwok, Worldmark Gurugram sector 65. The event brought together literature enthusiasts, young readers, and members of the city’s cultural community for an engaging evening celebrating love and storytelling.
Organised in association with Penguin Random House India, the event transformed Worldmark Gurugram into an intimate literary destination. The evening began with the official unveiling of the book, followed by an insightful session where Ravinder Singh reflected on his writing journey, the evolving meaning of love in contemporary times, and the emotional depth that defines his work.
The interactive Q&A session enabled readers to engage directly with the author, while the meet-and-greet and book signing segment created memorable moments for attendees. The event concluded with curated refreshments and informal interactions, reinforcing the warm and vibrant atmosphere that defined the evening.
With the successful hosting of the book launch, Brookfield Properties continues to reinforce Worldmark Gurugram’s position as a preferred destination for cultural, lifestyle and community-driven engagements in Delhi-NCR.

Avian We

