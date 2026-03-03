Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatarenergy To Stop Production Of LNG

2026-03-03 04:23:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy's operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products.

QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information.

Gulf Times

