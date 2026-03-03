A Ramadan-Themed Painting With Traditional Motifs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A distinctive artwork by Haifa al-Sada, through which she expresses Qatari heritage and folklore in a realistic way. She portrays the face of a girl filled with innocence. Although the artist relies on meticulous attention to detail in the face and traditional elements such as clothing to draw the eye, she also focuses on the details of the face itself.

This is particularly true since the human face, with its diverse colours and emotions, as one of al-Sada favourite subjects to express.

She meticulously examines facial expressions, and in doing so, she adopts a new style and modern colours that suit her painting technique, showcasing Qatari heritage in an attractive way. Her works convey emotion, not just the visual representation of the scene.

