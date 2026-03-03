Lincotrade Unveils Freehold Residential Project, The Shang Residence, In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



- The Shang Residence is a freehold residential project comprising 449 exclusive units in Kuchai Lama, an established residential township in Kuala Lumpur with existing amenities, schools, and healthcare facilities.

- Within walking distance to the proposed MRT Line 3 (Jalan Klang Lama Station), The Shang Residence is also minutes from lifestyle and retail hubs such as Mid Valley Megamall, Bangsar South, and KL Eco City, with convenient access via major highways such as NPE, KESAS, MEX, and the Federal Highway.

- Positioned as a modern urban sanctuary designed for multi-generational families, The Shang Residence has resort-inspired lifestyle facilities and communal spaces including a 30m infinity pool, fitness studio, yoga & pilates studio, Himalayan salt sauna, pickleball court, sky dining pavilion, party pavilion & hotpot pavilion, mini theatre & KTV rooms, co-working lounge and private meeting suites, among others. SINGAPORE, Mar 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Lincotrade & Associates Holdings Limited, (“ Lincotrade” or the“Company” or“立鎧企業” and together with its subsidiaries, the“Group” ), a specialist in interior fitting-out services, ispleased to announce its Group's associate, Linc Venture Land Sdn. Bhd. ( “Linc Venture” ), in Malaysia has unveiled The Shang Residence ( “The Shang Residence” ), a freehold residential project located in Kuchai Lama, Kuala Lumpur, in a soft launch ceremony on 28 February 2026. The official launch of The Shang Residence is currently expected to take place by June 2026 and the project is expected to be completed by 2029. CEO of Lincotrade, Mr. Jackie Soh Loong Chow (苏隆昭先生) said:“The Shang Residence marks our maiden property development in Kuala Lumpur, and we are pleased to collaborate with established and reputable partners on this milestone project. We are confident that its strategic location in Kuchai Lama, combined with thoughtfully curated resort-inspired facilities and convenient access, will resonate with discerning homeowners who prioritise elevated urban living with long-term value retention. The limited supply of freehold residential developments in a mature enclave like Kuchai Lama further enhances the attractiveness of The Shang Residence, particularly with the new Jalan Klang Lama Station.” Managing Director of Linc Venture, Mr. Alan Tee Kai Loon (郑凯伦先生) added:“Designed with a thoughtful range of layouts that prioritise functionality and everyday liveability, The Shang Residence seamlessly integrates purposeful design anchored on four key pillars - Harmony, Vitality, Precision and Stewardship. Each element has been carefully curated to deliver a resort-inspired living experience within a vibrant urban setting. The Shang Residence reflects our vision of creating well-located homes that combine thoughtful design with lifestyle-driven amenities, offering residents both comfort and enduring value.”





About Lincotrade & Associates Holdings Limited (Bloomberg Code: LINASC:SP / SGX Code: BFT) Established in 1991 and based in Singapore, Lincotrade has over 30 years of experience in the interior fitting-out industry and have established a proven business track record since its inception. Since 2006, Lincotrade has had its own in-house processing facility to process, assemble and manufacture Carpentry Products to support and complement its interior fitting-out services. Lincotrade is engaged in the provision of interior fitting-out services, additions and alterations (“ A&A”) works and other building construction services primarily for the following three segments: (a) commercial premises, such as offices, hotels, shopping malls and food and beverage establishments;

(b) residential premises such as condominium developments; and

(c) showflats and sales galleries. Lincotrade's interior fitting-out projects encompass space planning and lay-out, interior construction and finishing works on floorings, ceilings, partitions, doors, fixtures and fittings, mechanical, electrical and plumbing works such as air-conditioning installation, water and sewage fit-outs, lighting, power and other works. Lincotrade also provide A&A works include minor alterations, extension, conversion and upgrading of buildings as well as minor repair and improvement works. In addition, Lincotrade provides building construction services which mainly consist of the construction of showflats and sales galleries. During FY2025, Lincotrade also ventured into property development business via Linc Venture Land Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia. As part of its sustainability strategy, the Group has an established environmental management system to enhance its environmental performance and reduce its impact on the environment. In addition to its commitment in the reduction of on-site energy consumption and construction waste, the Group has been using environmentally friendly materials, such as laminate and veneer made from reconstructed or recycled material, in its projects to reduce lumbering of forests. The Group was awarded the Singapore Green Label by the Singapore Environmental Council for its wooden panel doors which are made from renewable and sustainable materials. For more information, please visit their website at Issued on behalf of Lincotrade & Associates Holdings Limited by 8PR Asia Pte Ltd. Media & Investor Contacts:

