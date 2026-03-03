Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Marcus Portbury Regional President, Asia Middle East

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the appointment of Marcus Portbury as Regional President, Asia Middle East (AME). Subject to regulatory approval, Marcus will also be assuming the role of Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Branch. In both roles, Marcus is succeeding Marc Breuil, who is retiring from the company and the insurance industry.

“Marcus has played a pivotal role in growing our business across Asia and the Middle East since our launch in the region, bringing BHSI's underwriting discipline, financial strength and commitment to excellent service to customers regionwide,” said Peter Eastwood, President and CEO, BHSI.“I look forward to continuing our work together, building on our strong relationships and customer-first philosophy across the region.”

“I also want to express my immense gratitude to Marc Breuil. Under his leadership, BHSI has established a strong, stable portfolio and built a stellar team in Asia and the Middle East. Marc has had an accomplished career in the global insurance industry. I am proud to call him a colleague and friend and wish him all the best in his retirement,” Peter said.

Marcus joined BHSI in 2014 and most recently served as Regional Head of Third-Party Lines, Asia. He has more than three decades of insurance industry experience, including over 20 years in senior leadership roles across Asia. He continues to be based in Hong Kong and can be reached at ....

In Asia and the Middle East, BHSI underwrites a full suite of commercial property and casualty insurance coverages as well as multinational and Accident & Health.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. In the Asia Middle East region, it underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, which holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai (Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority), Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur (Licensed by Labuan FSA as a General Reinsurer - IS2016165), London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

