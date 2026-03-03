Linnea Achieves CEP Certification For Cannabidiol Isolate

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Linnea is proud to announce that its Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate has been granted a Certificate of Suitability to the European Pharmacopoeia (CEP).

The CEP serves to attest that the quality of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is adequately controlled by the monographs of the European Pharmacopoeia, ensuring its safety, quality and conformity for use in medicinal products in Europe.

Issued by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM), the CEP represents an independent validation of consistency, safety, and regulatory compliance for the European market. This consequently simplifies the marketing authorization (MA) process for new medicines, as a detailed evaluation of the active substance by regulatory authorities is not required.

This milestone represents a significant achievement for the company and reinforces its commitment to delivering consistent and high-quality cannabinoid ingredients. The certification provides customers and partners with assurance regarding product quality, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing expertise.

“This achievement reflects our unwavering focus on quality, transparency, and regulatory excellence,” said Giorgia Tossi, Chief Quality Officer - Technical Responsible/QP.“We are grateful to our teams whose dedication made this milestone possible, and to our customers who continue to place their trust in us.”

With this certification, Linnea strengthens its position as a trusted supplier of premium cannabinoid ingredients and continues its journey towards enhanced global compliance and quality leadership.

ABOUT LINNEA

Founded in 1982, Linnea is a Swiss-based manufacturer of premium botanical active ingredients for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic industries. Operating from a GMP-certified facility, the company is also a leader in medical cannabinoids, applying a pharma-driven, approach to cannabinoid development. Serving over 300 clients in more than 50 countries, Linnea combines regulatory expertise, scientific excellence, and tailored support to deliver high-quality, compliant solutions worldwide.





