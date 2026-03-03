Media Registration Open For Invest In African Energy 2026 In Paris

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Members of the media are invited to attend the fourth edition of the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum, taking place April 22–23, 2026 in Paris. As one of the leading investment platforms for Africa's energy sector, IAE 2026 will spotlight frontier exploration, infrastructure expansion and capital mobilization at a time of accelerating momentum across the continent.

With licensing rounds active in more than a dozen African countries, exploration is rebounding even as traditional lenders tighten fossil fuel exposure. This shift has amplified the role of private equity, pension funds, commodity traders and development finance institutions in unlocking upstream, midstream and infrastructure projects.

Markets from Nigeria and Senegal to the Republic of Congo, Djibouti and Zambia are advancing regulatory reforms, monetization strategies and value-chain integration initiatives aimed at attracting diversified capital and strengthening domestic energy security. IAE 2026 connects these opportunities directly with international investors seeking scalable, commercially viable projects across oil, gas, power and transition-related assets.

Confirmed government speakers include Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Federal Republic of Nigeria; Aimé Sakombi Molendo, Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity, Democratic Republic of Congo; Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo; Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, Republic of Senegal; Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Republic of Djibouti; Makozo Chikote, Minister of Energy, Republic of Zambia; and Foday Mansaray, Director General of the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone.

The forum is expected to host more than 750 delegates from over 35 countries and 200 organizations, engaging in investor roundtables, country spotlight sessions, strategic dialogue and targeted one-on-one meetings. For media, IAE 2026 offers direct access to decision-makers shaping Africa's energy trajectory and insight into which markets, reforms and projects are poised to attract global capital in the year ahead.

Media accreditation is now open. Reporters, editors and content creators are encouraged to apply and position their outlets at the center of Africa's evolving energy investment narrative.

Apply for a media pass here.

Contact the team:...