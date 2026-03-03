India Retains Top Growth Rank Despite Slowdown Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

India's economic expansion has moderated to 7.8 per cent, yet the country continues to outpace other major economies, reinforcing its position as the fastest-growing large market amid a fragile global backdrop.

Official data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that gross domestic product growth eased compared with earlier quarters, reflecting softer manufacturing momentum and uneven external demand. Even so, the figure places India ahead of the United States, China, Japan and the euro area, where growth rates remain significantly lower.

The government's updated projections under the revised national accounts data series marginally lifted the full-year estimate for the financial year ending March 31. Growth for 2025/26 is now projected at 7.6 per cent, supported by strong domestic consumption, resilient services exports and sustained public capital expenditure. The revision follows adjustments in base year calculations and improved data capture across informal and digital sectors.

Finance ministry officials have maintained that macroeconomic fundamentals remain intact. Gross fixed capital formation has shown steady expansion, underpinned by infrastructure outlays in transport, railways and energy. Private sector investment has begun to recover after a prolonged period of balance sheet repair, although it has not yet matched the pace of public spending.

Manufacturing output, a key pillar of the government's production-linked incentive schemes, displayed mixed trends. Electronics and pharmaceuticals recorded robust growth, aided by global supply chain realignments and incentives aimed at boosting exports. However, textiles and certain consumer durables segments faced headwinds from weaker global demand and inventory corrections.

Agriculture provided a stabilising force despite weather-related uncertainties linked to El Niño conditions earlier in the year. Official estimates indicate that foodgrain production remained broadly stable, while rural consumption showed gradual improvement following targeted welfare transfers and support prices for key crops.

Services continued to drive overall growth. Information technology exports, financial services and travel-related activity expanded steadily. The rebound in tourism and aviation, alongside strong digital payments growth, contributed to higher value-added in contact-intensive sectors. Data from the Reserve Bank of India indicate that credit growth has remained in double digits, reflecting demand for retail loans and working capital financing.

Inflation dynamics have been closely monitored. Consumer price inflation eased from earlier peaks but remains sensitive to food price volatility and global energy movements. The central bank has maintained a cautious stance, balancing price stability with growth objectives. Monetary policy decisions have focused on anchoring inflation expectations while ensuring adequate liquidity for productive sectors.

Global comparisons underscore India's relative strength. The International Monetary Fund has projected growth in advanced economies at below 2 per cent, with China expected to expand at a more moderate pace compared with its historical averages. Analysts note that India's domestic demand-led model offers insulation against external shocks, though it remains exposed to commodity price swings and geopolitical tensions affecting trade routes.

Fiscal policy has remained expansionary but calibrated. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to fiscal consolidation, targeting a gradual reduction in the deficit as revenue buoyancy improves. Tax collections have exceeded budgeted estimates in several quarters, aided by stronger compliance and digital tracking systems under the goods and services tax framework.

Labour market indicators present a nuanced picture. Urban employment has improved, particularly in construction and services, yet concerns persist regarding job creation in high-value manufacturing. Economists argue that sustaining growth above 7 per cent will require deeper structural reforms, including land and labour flexibility, skilling initiatives and streamlined regulatory processes.

Foreign direct investment inflows have fluctuated amid global capital reallocation, but India remains a preferred destination for long-term investors seeking exposure to a large consumer base and expanding digital infrastructure. Sovereign bond inclusion in global indices is expected to broaden the investor base and reduce borrowing costs over time.

External sector performance has been mixed. Merchandise exports faced pressure from slowing global trade volumes, while services exports and remittances provided offsetting support. The current account deficit remains manageable, supported by strong capital inflows and healthy foreign exchange reserves.

Corporate earnings trends indicate resilience across banking, infrastructure and select manufacturing firms. Equity markets have responded positively to growth data, though volatility persists amid global uncertainty. Rating agencies have acknowledged India's stable outlook, citing prudent macroeconomic management and structural reforms.

