Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sandra Maissen becomes partner at Dynamics Group

03.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media information Sandra Maissen becomes partner at Dynamics Group Bern / Zurich, 3 March 2026 – Dynamics Group, one of Switzerland's leading independent strategic communications consultancies, is delighted to welcome renowned public affairs expert Sandra Maissen to its partnership at the beginning of March 2026. With her appointment, Dynamics Group is strengthening its presence in Bern and further expanding its role in strategic communications, advocacy and positioning in the political arena. Sandra Maissen has more than 30 years of experience at the convergence of business, politics, society and administration. As former Secretary General of the Conference of Cantonal Governments (KdK) and Managing Director of the House of Cantons, she headed the central coordination office of the 26 cantons for nine years and was responsible for representing their interests before the federal government. Prior to that, she held management positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Switzerland and New York, most recently as Deputy General Counsel. She specialised in corporate governance, crisis management and reputation management. "With Sandra Maissen, we are gaining an outstanding expert with a profound understanding of political and institutional processes. Her strong strategic thinking, her network and her many years of management experience will significantly expand our public affairs and governmental relations capabilities," says Thierry Meyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Senior Partner of the Dynamics Group. Sandra Maissen adds: "I am very much looking forward to working with my colleagues Christoph Nufer and Daniel Piazza and our partners in Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich and Basel, contributing my experience to a dynamic consulting environment and creating added value for our clients. I am committed to the strategic positioning and representation of our clients' interests." With the addition of Sandra Maissen as a partner, Dynamics Group is further expanding its Bern office and signalling its growth and presence in Switzerland's political decision-making centre. Contact Thierry Meyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Senior Partner

Phone +41 79 785 35 81

Email ... Sandra Maissen, Partner

Phone +41 79 507 01 77

Email ... About Dynamics Group Dynamics Group is a leading Swiss consulting group specialising in corporate communications, public affairs, capital market communications, reputation management and crisis communications. We offer strategic communications consulting and services to help clients overcome communications challenges that affect their reputation, business and market value. The partnership was founded in 2006 and is managed by 21 owner partners. Dynamics Group has offices in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich. End of Media Release

