Finance Ministry Hosts Workshop To Strengthen Inclusivity In Financial Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Financial Services (DFS), under the Ministry of Finance, organised a two-day workshop focussed on implementation of government's reservation policy in public sector banks, state-run insurance companies, regulators and other government-controlled financial insitutions.

The workshop was held at the Bank of Baroda Academy in Ahmedabad from February 27-28.

The initiatives to enhance accessibility of financial services for persons with disabilities were also discussed.

The programme aimed to strengthen institutional capacity to ensure uniform and effective implementation of reservation policies and welfare measures in Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Public Sector Insurance Companies (PSICs), sectoral regulators and Public Financial Institutions (PFIs).

Officials said the initiative underscores the government's commitment to inclusivity and equitable access within the financial services ecosystem.

Senior representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India participated in the deliberations, alongside officials from all 12 Public Sector Banks, seven Public Sector Insurance Companies and seven Public Financial Institutions.

The workshop also featured a roundtable discussion on legal provisions related to accessibility, where participants examined implementation challenges, assessed gaps between policy expectations and operational realities, and shared best practices for improving access to financial services for Divyangjans.

The event concluded with an interactive session addressing operational issues and identifying actionable steps to further strengthen inclusivity, accessibility and consistent application of reservation policies across the financial services sector.

(KNN Bureau)