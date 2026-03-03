Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets, Intercepts Drones, Ballistic Missiles

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defense announced Monday that its armed forces had shot down two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jets and intercepted a sweeping wave of missiles and drones targeting the country, as Iran struck critical national infrastructure in an unprecedented assault on the Gulf state.

The Qatar Amiri Air Force downed both aircraft as they approached from Iranian airspace, while ground-based air defences intercepted seven ballistic missiles. Five additional drones were brought down by the Air Force and Amiri Naval Forces after they were launched against multiple locations across the country. The ministry said all projectiles were intercepted before reaching their intended targets, in line with operational plans activated immediately after the threats were detected, underlining the readiness of Qatar's layered defence architecture.

However, two drones that formed part of the broader Iranian attack did succeed in reaching their targets. The first struck a water tank owned by the Mesaieed Power Plant, while the second hit a power generation facility in the Ras Laffan Industrial City - the heavily fortified hub of Qatar's liquefied natural gas industry and a cornerstone of the national economy that supplies energy markets across Europe and Asia. The Ministry of Defense confirmed that no human casualties were recorded in either strike, and said authoritative agencies would conduct a comprehensive damage assessment and release official statements in due course.

The ministry stressed that Qatar's armed forces possess the full capabilities to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and are prepared to respond firmly to any further external threat.

Both the Defence Ministry and the Interior Ministry urged citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm and stay indoors where possible, avoiding unnecessary movement. The public was warned to report any suspicious objects immediately by calling 999, to stay away from incident sites, and to rely solely on official sources for information, with authorities stressing that spreading rumours or unverified content constitutes a legal violation that undermines national security efforts.

