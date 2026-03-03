Afghanistan To Tour India For One-Off Test, 3 Odis In June

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan National Cricket Team is set to tour India in June for a one-off Test match and a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Monday.

The tour will begin with a Test match scheduled from June 6 to 10 at the New Chandigarh Cricket Ground.

The ODI series will start on June 14 in Dharamshala, followed by the second match on June 17 in Lucknow and the third on June 20 in Chennai.

This will mark the second Test encounter between Afghanistan and India, while the ODI series will be the first bilateral 50-over series between the two sides.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway regarding a potential three-match T20 International (T20I) series, which is expected to be hosted by Afghanistan later this year.

sa