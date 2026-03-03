Robbins LLP Reminds CRWV Stockholders Of The March 13, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline Contact The Firm Today For Information About Leading The Coreweave, Inc. Class Action

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Misled Investors Regarding its Ability to Accommodate Customer Demand

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) defendants had overstated CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave's reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its services; and (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue.

A series of disclosures revealing the truth resulted in a decline in CoreWeave's stock price. From a high of $183.58 on June 20, 2025, the stock closed at $69.50 per share on December 16, 2025.

What can you do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against CoreWeave, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by March 13, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

