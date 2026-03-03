Air Cargo Demand Up 5.6% In January 2026

2 March 2026 (Geneva) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for January 2026 global air cargo markets showing:



Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rose by 5.6% compared to January 2025 levels (+7.2% for international operations). Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 3.6% compared to January 2025 (+5.7% for international operations).

"The demand for air cargo had a robust start to 2026, recording 5.6% year-on-year growth in January. At the regional level, the story is more polarized. Carriers in Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe all reported faster growth than the global average. In contrast, carriers in the Americas reported aggregate contractions.

The resilience of air cargo will continue to be tested in the coming months. In addition to the long-running uncertainties of evolving US trade policies, the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East will both weigh heavy on global supply chains. Addressing these topics will add extra importance to discussions at the upcoming World Cargo Symposium in Lima, Peru (10-12 March 2026) where strengthening air cargo's adaptability and efficiency through digitalization and other measures will be a key focus," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:



The global goods trade grew by 4.9% year-on-year in December 2025.

Jet fuel prices decreased by 6.5% year-on-year in January. Global manufacturing sentiment strengthened in January, with the global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising above the 50-point expansion threshold to 51.8, its highest level in over a year and a half. The PMI for new export orders climbed to 49.9, slightly below the growth threshold but the highest in 10 months, reflecting mixed but cautiously optimistic industrial growth.

January Regional Performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 7.8% year-on-year growth in air cargo demand in January, maintaining the region's role as the primary engine of the industry expansion. Capacity increased by 3.3% year-on-year.

North American carriers saw a 0.5% year-on-year decline for air cargo in January. North America was the only region showing a capacity decrease, slightly declining by 0.2% year-on-year.

European airlines saw a 6.9% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in January. Capacity increased 4.9% year-on-year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 9.3% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in January. Capacity increased by 9.9% year-on-year, the strongest rise of all regions.

Latin American and Caribbean carriers saw a 2.0% year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in January, the weakest performance of all regions. Meanwhile, capacity increased by 2.3% year-on-year.

African airlines saw a 18.2% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in January, the strongest growth of all regions. Capacity increased by 6.5% year-on-year.

Trade Lane GrowthAir freight volumes in January 2026 increased across most major trade corridors, with the notable exception of the Asia–North America route area.

